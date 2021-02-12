Morrison & Co boosts leadership

H.R.L. Morrison & Co has announced several changes to its senior team, including bolstering its investment committee.

Nicole Walker, chief commercial officer of Morrison & Co (based in Sydney), has been appointed to the investment committee.

Joining her is Kellee Clark, head of legal at the firm.

"As highly credentialled investment professionals, both Nicole and Kellee help strengthen the quality of investment decision-making, aligned to the purpose of 'investing wisely in ideas that matter'," Morrison & Co said.

Overseas, William Smales has been appointed global head of private markets. He was previously head of North America at the company and will continue to have responsibility over the US business until a new regional head is found.

"Will also retains the leadership of the digital infrastructure sector group and the firm has committed to further investment into this sector given Morrison & Co's leadership position in the market," the company said.

Vincent Gerritsen, who joined Morrison & Co in in 2019, has been appointed head of UK and Europe. He will be based in London and responsible for growing the Morrison & Co investment team and origination across the region.