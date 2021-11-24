Morningstar launches retirement strategy tool

Morningstar has launched a new retirement strategy tool, aimed at assisting financial advisers in managing longevity risk for clients.

Ryan Murphy, head of decision sciences at Morningstar, launched the new tool today.

He said it is designed to take into account behavioural science and the way that retirees already think about money.

"For the vast majority of clients, they need to take on some market risk to produce returns to meet their spending aspirations," Murphy said.

"In a low rate environment, relatively static withdrawal rates and static asset allocations will likely not be as effective going forward."

The tool uses sophisticated cash flow management software in the background but has a simple interface advisers can walk clients through.

Murphy said the tool uses a "dynamic decumulation model" to assist advisers with managing longevity risk.

He pointed out that crucially, Morningstar is not only concerned with the risk that retirees run out of money but also the risk that retirees are too cautious and anxious about spending, living needlessly frugal retirements.

The tool will create an investment plan that has the goal of meeting long term spending aspirations while de-risking client portfolios when possible.

"The system understands variables such as spending and market returns - knowing that a good investment policy may need to flux in and out of taking risk," Murphy said.

"We've made an effort to direct clients' attention to the things they have control over. We are not trying to wave a magic wand and make them perfectly rational."