Morningstar cuts fair value estimate for Magellan

Morningstar cut its fair value estimate for narrow-moat Magellan Financial Group by 25% to $38 per share, after the fund manager lost a major mandate.

That's according to a note from analyst Shaun Ler, who said the impact of St James' Place (SJP) cutting its mandate with Magellan came down to performance. Morningstar estimates the SJP mandate was worth $19 billion.

Ler noted that Magellan's recent underperformance has only begun since November 2020.

"We thought institutional clients would negotiate for lower fees rather than terminate Magellan. Regretfully this has not transpired in SJP's case," he said.

However, Morningstar believes the current sell-off that has seen Magellan's share price dive to just $20 is an overreaction.

"We firmly believe shares of Magellan are oversold. These near-term headwinds are bumps in the road, not nails in the coffin," Ler said.

"Its investing calibre and upside from growing distribution remains intact. Over the medium term, we see greater prospects for Magellan to outperform, and see fresh streams of net-inflows - especially into Core Series, FuturePay or Airlie - as group performance normalises."

Morningstar predicts Magellan will see outflows of about $38 billion over the next five years, it anticipates SJP pulling its mandate will be followed by other institutional investors pulling money out too.

However, this may not be cause for great concern. While the SJP mandate made up 16% of group FUM, Magellan's next four largest mandates make up just 2% of its FUM.

And Ler isn't worried about chief executive Brett Cairns resigning or Hamish Douglass announcing his divorce - saying these events have no bearing on the company's investing calibre or earnings outlook.

"We expect Magellan will continue to trim its retail and institutional base management fees to below 1.22% (below the peer median) and below 0.32% (below standard multi manager funds) by around fiscal 2024," Ler said.

"Our fair value uncertainty rating raises to high from medium, as our scenario analysis incorporates net outflows amounting to between 25% (bull case) and 50% (bear case) of Magellan's November 2021 FUM. This yields valuations of between $23 and $51 per share."