NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Family Office
Morgan Stanley duo establishes advice boutique
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 20 AUG 2020   12:41PM

Two former Morgan Stanley financial advisers have started a new private wealth firm focused on HNW and UHNW clients.

Craig Emanuel and Tim Whybourne have worked together for 10 years, at UBS and more recently, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management.

Their new private wealth firm called Emanuel Whybourne, is touting bespoke wealth management to rich families and is already advising on $750 million of client assets.

Emanuel is the more experienced of the two, with 28 years of experience and multiple appearances on  the Barron's list of top financial advisers.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The duo is joined by Ryan Loehr, who worked as an associate adviser initially at Morgan Stanley with the two.

The firm will use HNW-focussed platform provider Powerwrap for platform administration and reporting services.  Powerwrap will also provide access to traditional assets, model portfolios and alternative assets.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Both Tim and I are passionate about helping our clients achieve their investment goals. Our views are aligned in terms of the service we want to deliver and how we can help our clients protect and build their wealth," Emanuel said.

"We selected Powerwrap as our platform provider largely due to their ability to manage the complexity of or client portfolios."

Powerwrap said it is seeing an uptick in global banks' teams looking at its turnkey incubation solution Tickr, which is for advice firms that are just starting up.

Read more: PowerwrapCraig EmanuelMorgan Stanley Private Wealth Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Platforms reveal merger details
Praemium shows growth in crisis
Specialist platforms prosper in June quarter
Powerwrap to merge with Praemium
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
Former CFS executive joins platform
Praemium adds Chi-X products
Powerwrap adds Chi-X offering
Desktop Broker hires senior sales exec
AustralianSuper PM joins fund manager
Editor's Choice
Law firm demands Pahari documents from AMP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Maurice Blackburn wants AMP to hand over documents relating to its handling of sexual harassment complaints before it will consent to the Pahari report being released to the public.
ATO implements JobKeeper changes
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has implemented changes to the JobKeeper employee eligibility rules following the government's announcement the scheme would be altered.
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CzQDSk2f