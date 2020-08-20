Morgan Stanley duo establishes advice boutique

Two former Morgan Stanley financial advisers have started a new private wealth firm focused on HNW and UHNW clients.

Craig Emanuel and Tim Whybourne have worked together for 10 years, at UBS and more recently, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management.

Their new private wealth firm called Emanuel Whybourne, is touting bespoke wealth management to rich families and is already advising on $750 million of client assets.

Emanuel is the more experienced of the two, with 28 years of experience and multiple appearances on the Barron's list of top financial advisers.

The duo is joined by Ryan Loehr, who worked as an associate adviser initially at Morgan Stanley with the two.

The firm will use HNW-focussed platform provider Powerwrap for platform administration and reporting services. Powerwrap will also provide access to traditional assets, model portfolios and alternative assets.

"Both Tim and I are passionate about helping our clients achieve their investment goals. Our views are aligned in terms of the service we want to deliver and how we can help our clients protect and build their wealth," Emanuel said.

"We selected Powerwrap as our platform provider largely due to their ability to manage the complexity of or client portfolios."

Powerwrap said it is seeing an uptick in global banks' teams looking at its turnkey incubation solution Tickr, which is for advice firms that are just starting up.