More than 75% of asset owners wary of trade disputes

The fourth annual Voice of the Asset Owner survey conducted by Morningstar Indexes and Morningstar Sustainalytics reveals how global asset owners are navigating an evolving investment landscape amid global disruptions and climate imperatives.

It found that more than three in four asset owners (76%) feel increasing trade disputes are material to their investments.

When prompted on what geopolitical issues have been material to investments in the last year, 73% of asset owners cited the US administration while 62% cited the US dollar weakness.

APAC investors are the most concerned about the US administration, with 44% saying it was very material. They also feel strongly about the US dollar, and the evolving AI landscape.

The significance of a rapidly expanding artificial intelligence landscape was of greater concern to asset owners in North America (71%) and APAC (66%) than their counterparts in Europe (51%).

Of the asset owners surveyed, four in 10 reported reducing or planning to reduce their allocation to the US due to currency risk and policy uncertainty.

Respondents from the APAC region were among the largest group wary of regulatory uncertainty in the US (58%). Although 11% of APAC participants cited a focus on domestic markets as the most significant rationale for reallocation from US-based assets.

Research subjects were comprised of family offices (28%), outsourced chief investment officers and multi-managers (22%), insurance general accounts (16%), and pension funds (16%). Australian respondents represented a collective US$34 billion assets under management.

Findings indicated an upswing in Australian asset owners prioritising climate action when developing investment strategies.

The survey provides key insights to a global shift in behaviour among asset owners with mounting concerns of global disruptions and trade disputes widely impacting investment decision making.

The survey polled 500 asset owners across 11 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Representing the Australian market, 50 asset owners were polled.

Collectively, participants reported US$19 trillion in assets under management.

The survey indicated a disrupted world order has engendered a global shift in asset allocation.