More than 1700 advisers gone already

As we officially hit the mid-way point of the year, the latest data from ASIC shows more than 1700 financial advisers have dropped off its register since January.

Analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows there is now 16,413 financial advisers currently active. At the beginning of the year, there was 17,668.

This means that in the six months to June 30, 1740 names became inactive on the ASIC FAR. And, in that time, just 247 new advisers appeared on the register.

From a financial year perspective, from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 a total of 3605 advisers became inactive. In the same 12-month period, only 546 new advisers were registered.

In the last six months, SMSF Advisers Network lost the most advisers for any AFSL at 285. It's also lost the most advisers in the last 12 months, shedding 410.

In terms of gains, Ord Minnett added 68 advisers in the last six months - the most of any AFSL but likely due to its acquisition of E.L. & C. Baillieu. However, over 12 months Ords lost advisers and it is Centrepoint Alliance that has had the most advisers join since last July at 61.

Finally, there was a total of 128 new AFSLs with at least one financial adviser attached that entered the market in the year to June.

With the adviser exam deadline set for October 1, it's expected more departures will be seen in the coming months.

Editor's note: In conducting the analysis, Financial Standard excluded all time share advisers and duplicates on the ASIC FAR. Had time share advisers been included, Wyndham Vacation Resorts gained the most advisers in the financial year to 30 June 2022.