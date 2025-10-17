More suitors line up for Iress

Iress flagged it now has more suitors vying to potentially acquire it in addition to Thoma Bravo and Blackstone.

While Iress did not divulge how many other parties have entered the fray, nor did it name them, it did say that it made its "virtual data room available to a number of additional parties under appropriate confidentiality agreements."

Iress told the ASX "that it is engaging with new third parties, in addition to the parties which have previously expressed interest in Iress, in order to ascertain whether there is a proposal that could be recommended by the Iress board."

"The basis for engagement is that bidders are restricted from contacting certain former management without Iress' consent. There can be no certainty that any proposal or offer will be forthcoming from any party, or that any offer, if received, will lead to a binding transaction."

Blackstone and Thoma Bravo expressed interest in acquiring Iress in August.

Iress managing director and chief executive Marcus Price announced he will be exiting the company in the same month.

In the lead up to that, deputy chief executive Harry Mitchell was made redundant nearly one year after he was promoted to the position.

Last month, Iress announced that Andrew Russell would assume group chief executive and managing director responsibilities on November 17.

Russell was most recently chief executive of Bravura, a role he exited in April. Prior to Bravura, he was chief executive of Class which was acquired by HUB24 in 2022.

Iress shares jumped about 4.6% to $8.79 at the time of writing.

In 2021, private equity firm EQT tried to take over Iress by offering $15.91 per share, making the deal worth nearly $3 billion. The two parties walked away when they were unable to agree to a transaction.