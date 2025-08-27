Newspaper icon
Investment

Montgomery to distribute digital assets fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 AUG 2025   12:42PM

Montgomery Investment Management is partnering with Digital Asset Funds Management (DAFM) to distribute the latter's fund to wholesale investors.

DAFM is a Sydney-based investment boutique and runs the Digital Income Fund.

The strategy offers two investment classes: the Digital Income Class, which is a market-neutral fund capturing volatility and arbitrage opportunities in Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, and the Bitcoin Index Class, which targets 3% per annum outperformance relative to Bitcoin's returns.

Since launching in May 2021, the Digital Income Class has delivered 22.72% per annum net of fees, achieving 50 positive months out of 51, Montgomery said.

Montgomery said the fund stands out as an opportunity for investors recognising the limitations of the 60/40 portfolio.

"We believe we've uncovered a rare gem in DAFM's high-frequency trading expertise - a leading strategy that's been quietly dominating this segment in Australia," Montgomery founder and chair Roger Montgomery said.

"This partnership isn't just about innovation; it's about delivering exceptional, relatively resilient returns that empower investors to thrive in any market.

"The Digital Income Fund is a bold step forward, extracting regular income from the still nascent and inefficient digital asset market."

Meantime, DAFM founder and director Clint Maddock said: "Teaming up with Montgomery opens the door for more Australian investors to access our institutional-grade strategies. With Montgomery's trusted reputation and distribution network, we're thrilled to offer our proven approach to a wider audience, delivering results that speak for themselves."

Montgomery's other partnerships include Australian Eagle Asset Management, Polen Capital and Aura Credit Holdings.

