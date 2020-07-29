NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Momentum, quality outperform in 2020: S&P
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JUL 2020   12:30PM

Quality and low volatility indices outperformed during the COVID-19 financial crash, which saw the Australian share market drop 35.9% between February 20 and March 23, according to new research coming out of S&P Dow Jones Indices.

During the crash, most factor indices' performance aligned with their long-term characteristics, S&P Dow Jones Indices APAC global research and design director Liyu Zeng said. However, the outperformance of the low volatility index was not as pronounced as previous market sell-offs.

"According to the factor attribution, both the style factor exposures and stock-specific risk positively affected the return of the S&P/ASX 200 Low Volatility Index," she said.

"However, the strong industry bias to REITs (one of the worst-performing industries during this period) severely dragged the index return and eroded the outperformance of the index."

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

With markets rebounding following a series of health and safety measures, interest rate cuts and stimulus packages, the S&P/ASX 200 rebounded from its March 23 lows.

In the past, momentum, quality, and small-cap indices tend to outperform during bullish markets, while value, dividend and low volatility typically underperform, Zeng said.

"However, in this recent rally, the S&P/ASX Quality Index underperformed the S&P/ASX 200 by 3.8% while the S&P/ASX Dividend Opportunities Index outperformed by 2.3%," Zeng said.

The Quality Index' targeted exposure to profitability and leverage contributed positively to its return, but its exposure to short-term momentum negatively impacted the index.

The dividend yield and value factors generated negative returns for the Dividend Opportunities Index, however, its overweight exposures to metals and mining, utilities and consumer discretionary, and its underweight exposures to consumer staples and REITs, contributed positively to returns.

Overall, momentum and quality factors outperformed their value peers during the first half of 2020, Zeng said.

"The S&P/ASX 200 Momentum and S&P/ASX 200 Quality Index were the best-performing Australian factor indices in the first half of 2020, while the S&P/ASX 200 Enhanced Value performed the worst," she said.

"Most factor indices aligned with their long-term cyclical characteristics, with a small number of them showing different behaviour largely due to industry biases and unintended factor exposures."

Read more: QualityMomentumValueS&P Dow Jones IndicesFactor investingLiyu Zeng
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
Fund managers adapt to market pain
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
ASX suffers worst quarter in over a century
Mid and small-caps outperform in 2019
All Tech Index launches down under
Factor investing, sustainability a perfect match
Value facing unprecedented rally: Schroders
VanEck changes tack on ETF
Facebook dropped from ESG index
Editor's Choice
Ironbark restructures two funds
KANIKA SOOD
Ironbark Asset Management has appointed two managers as it restructures two previously multi-manager funds with the aim of improving liquidity and pricing.
Momentum, quality outperform in 2020: S&P
ALLY SELBY
Quality and low volatility indices outperformed during the COVID-19 financial crash, which saw the Australian share market drop 35.9% between February 20 and March 23, according to new research coming out of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Queenslanders drain super: ISA
ELIZA BAVIN
Industry Super Australia (ISA) claims 27% of Queenslanders with a super account have accessed the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme; the highest proportion in the nation.
Life insurance needs to prove value
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Life insurance claims paid out billions of dollars to Australians last year. However, the industry needs to focus on creating awareness for its members as it is faced with negative sentiment, specifically around group insurance, the FSC Life Insurance Summit has heard.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tQdvDu6U