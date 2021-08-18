Moelis Australia reports record results

Moelis Australia, which recently rebranded to MA Financial Group, reported a 61% increase in its statutory EPS as asset management, corporate advisory and lending performed strongly.

For the six months ending June, underlying earnings per share were 16.3 cents (up 92% from June half last year) and statutory EPS was 10 cents (up 61%). It declared a maiden dividend of five cents per share, fully franked.

The group's underlying revenue was $102.7 million for the half, which is 52% higher than the June 2020 half's $67.4 million.

Its assets under management grew to $6.1 billion (21% increase) including net inflows $506 million (220% increase). Revenue for the segment grew by 94%, including a 28% in base fees. Corporate advisory revenue was up 16%, and the lending business reported a 160% growth in the loan portfolio.

"We are pleased with the broad-based growth across the business during the half. The benefits of

our long-term investment across the operating platform continues to deliver outstanding results," MA Financial joint chief executives Julian Biggins and Chris Wyke said.

"In particular, the strong and growing inflows into our asset management funds are a result of many

years of investment in our distribution platform and investment strategies. Our corporate advisory & equities business has benefited from an improving transaction environment and its pipeline continues to build."

Biggins and Wyke replaced Andrew Pridham as the chief executive last year.