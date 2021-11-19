MLC to face court over insurance failures

ASIC is suing MLC over insurance failures spanning more than 20 years.

The regulator commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court for insurance policy and service failures that occurred between 1999 and 2020. The action is against MLC Limited, the entity that owns MLC Life Insurance.

The failures were the result of poor systems and controls, ASIC said, resulting in $17.5 million in financial harm to more than 260,000 customers. The financial harm came in the way of unpaid benefits, premiums being charged without notice and underpaid refunds.

ASIC alleges that from 1999 to November 2020, MLC failed to pay a life insurance benefit known as a 'rehabilitation bonus benefit' to 297 eligible customers.

It also failed to update its definition for severe rheumatoid arthritis in a timely manner, resulting in 12 customers with the condition being denied cover. Documents state MLC became aware of its outdated definitions by 2014 but did not update the relevant policies until mid-2017 and April 2019.

It is also alleged the insurer failed to notify at least 815 customers that their annual premiums had increased, were overdue, or that their policies had been cancelled or lapsed - about 376 were charged premiums despite having not received a renewal notice. This was apparently the result of mail suppression breaches whereby automated communications were turned off for some insureds and were required to be turned back on manually, which failed to happen.

Finally, MLC also failed to fully refund premiums to 260,888 customers who had cancelled their policies or paid out their loans, ASIC said.

"ASIC claims that MLC failed to implement appropriate systems and controls to administer its insurance policies during the Relevant Period. These deficiencies resulted in a systemic failure to adequately administer the insurance policies, resulting in adverse consequences for insureds including the non-provision of benefits, failures to make payments and update policy definitions, and widespread consumer harm," documents state.

Acknowledging the action, a spokesperson for MLC Life said: "These events were self-reported to ASIC by MLC Life Insurance. Following our internal investigations, all impacted customers were fully compensated and the events remediated and closed."

"We take our responsibility to deliver on our customer commitments seriously. Where we fall short in doing the right thing for our customers, we communicate with them and remediate our errors promptly.

"MLC Life Insurance will carefully consider the claims by ASIC and is committed to working constructively through the legal process."

ASIC says MLC breached its obligations as a provider of financial services and its duty to act with the utmost good faith.

The regulator is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties and other relief from the court.