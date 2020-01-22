MLC Life chief steps down

The chief executive and managing director of MLC Life has left the business and an interim replacement has been appointed.

David Hackett has left MLC Life after almost four years in the top job.

He has been replaced by chief of group and retail partners Sean McCormack who will lead the business on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Hackett was appointed the insurer's inaugural chief executive in 2016. Prior to this he was chief financial officer, product and markets at NAB.

The MLC board noted Hackett's commitment and contribution to MLC Life over the years.

"This has included leading, as the first chief executive, its establishment as a standalone life insurer whilst separating from the National Australia Bank and joining the Nippon Life Insurance Group," MLC Life said.

"This has been a complex and difficult task and has required enormous personal time and energy from David. This task has been made even more complex by the significant commercial challenges facing the Australian life insurance sector along with major regulatory changes. The board wishes David all the very best for his future."

The MLC board will now undertake a global search and will also consider internal candidates to fill the role.

"MLC Life Insurance continues to have the full support of the Nippon Life Group, Japan's largest private life insurer, and NAB as shareholders. MLC Life Insurance remains totally committed to its partners and policyholders as it has over the last 133 years," MLC Life said.