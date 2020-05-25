MLC launches new advice business

MLC has introduced a new advice business to the market, retiring the Apogee, Garvan and Meritum brands and appointing a general manager to lead the venture.

Following on from the announcement in August last year that Apogee, Garvan and Meritum would be merged, TenFifty Financial Group is MLC's new home for aligned financial advisers, with all attached to TenFifty operating as representatives of GWM Adviser Services.

It will stand alongside Godfrey Pembroke, MLC Connect and salaried adviser business NAB Financial Planning, which will soon be rebranded to MLC Advice.

According to an MLC spokesperson, there is currently 81 advisers attached to Apogee, 206 with Garvan and 35 with Meritum. They are all expected to transition to TenFifty over the coming months, as the process was delayed by COVID-19.

The new business' name is derived from the translation of MLC into roman numerals, the group said.

TenFifty is to be led by general manager Brendan Johnson who has been with MLC for more than 18 years. Johnson has been general manager of Apogee since June 2015. Prior to that he held a number of roles across NAB and MLC, having initially joined in 2004 as a practice development manager, MLC Advice Solutions.

Johnson will work alongside former Securitor general manager Mark Fisher who was recently appointed general manager of Godfrey Pembroke and MLC Connect, as reported first by Financial Standard.

"When we announced our strategic intent in 2019, we established a simpler operating model that would allow us to focus more on delivering for clients. This model included a new licensee business that could service a broad client base with different needs while offering unparalleled support for advisers," MLC acting group executive, advice Geoff Rogers said.

"These challenging times have shown the true value of relationships and the power of community, and the advice industry is enduring extraordinary change. By establishing opportunities to connect with like-minded peers to learn, share and collaborate through the TenFifty network we believe advisers will be even better placed to offer quality advice and set themselves up for success."

Rogers added that the new business will be built on the core pillars of community, compliance, consulting and capability.

"We've listened to our clients and understand the importance of providing advice that is fit-for-purpose, high quality and compliant on all levels. At the same time, we've spoken to advisers at length about their need for professional development and opportunities to connect, learn and grow," he said.

"These insights have helped shape TenFifty into the licensee business we are launching today, and I'm excited to bring this unique proposition to market as we continue to refocus and reshape the broader MLC Wealth business."