MLC Expand targets time savings with new AI capabilities

MLC's super and retirement platform, MLC Expand, is rolling out a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) automation tools that it says could save advice practices hundreds of hours per month.

Over the coming months, MLC Expand is launching automation features to populate a range of client documentation using information from the Client Service Agreement (CSA) and Statements of Advice (SoA).

The SoA for new business applications is also being piloted for rollout soon, and is said to be saving advisers, on average, 15 minutes per new business application.

The platform has already implemented AI to automatically populate clients' advice fees in their fee consent form.

MLC Expand chief executive Liz McCarthy said the implementation of these features is a direct response to advisers' feedback, looking for more innovative, faster ways to free up their time.

"We've been using AI and robotics in our business for more than six years, so it's exciting to now bring the scale and efficiencies we've gained directly into advisers' offices," McCarthy said.

"If we applied the average time saved from this initial pilot alone across the entire MLC Expand platform, it would save advisers more than 500 hours in administration and manual data entry a month."

"The AI functionality used to upload CSA was piloted over recent months by several licensees, including Shadforth Financial Group, Bridges Financial Services, and Rhombus Advisory. We worked closely with these practices to test, learn, and refine the functionality.

Shadforth Financial Group chief executive Terry Dillon said the feedback on the pilot program has been "overwhelmingly" positive".

"We know there's a financial advice gap in Australia, and as a business we're constantly exploring ways to free up our advisers' time to be able to service more Australians," Dillon said.

"By automating manual processes, we're freeing up valuable time for our teams and helping more Australians benefit from the power of quality financial advice."

Speaking at the Citi Investment Conference 2025 this week, AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney and HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock highlighted the increasingly important role AI is playing across platforms.

Alcock said AI is being used to scan a lot of HUB24's inbound work, which includes a raft of revenue streams.

"The future is even more exciting to get a measure of AI prompts on the front of platforms, which will happen over a short period of time," Alcock said.

"There're lots of value propositions [in AI]; it will mean that we can hopefully see more clients and service more people [and] there are some cost benefits and cost increases, as well, depending on how it is executed."

Meanwhile, Maloney said the AMP AI FileNote, launched earlier this year, has since shaved hours off some end-to-end review processes, further highlighting the improvements AI is delivering.

She also believes that if AI is implemented "front-to-back", a business can provide "functionality and features to the market at 10% of the rate you do today."

"I think AI is improving and driving adviser efficiency, which will create revenue and growth on platforms," Maloney said.

"... we're seeing a lot of advisers start to experiment by themselves, but I think the platform is better positioned to invest in tech in many cases, and support than advice practices to drive efficiency.

"We're very focused on that front-end process, because we know if we can drive adviser efficiency within AMP North... it can take [a significant amount of] time out of their processes."