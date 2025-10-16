Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

MLC Expand targets time savings with new AI capabilities

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   12:35PM

MLC's super and retirement platform, MLC Expand, is rolling out a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) automation tools that it says could save advice practices hundreds of hours per month.

Over the coming months, MLC Expand is launching automation features to populate a range of client documentation using information from the Client Service Agreement (CSA) and Statements of Advice (SoA).

The SoA for new business applications is also being piloted for rollout soon, and is said to be saving advisers, on average, 15 minutes per new business application.

The platform has already implemented AI to automatically populate clients' advice fees in their fee consent form.

MLC Expand chief executive Liz McCarthy said the implementation of these features is a direct response to advisers' feedback, looking for more innovative, faster ways to free up their time.

"We've been using AI and robotics in our business for more than six years, so it's exciting to now bring the scale and efficiencies we've gained directly into advisers' offices," McCarthy said.

"If we applied the average time saved from this initial pilot alone across the entire MLC Expand platform, it would save advisers more than 500 hours in administration and manual data entry a month."

"The AI functionality used to upload CSA was piloted over recent months by several licensees, including Shadforth Financial Group, Bridges Financial Services, and Rhombus Advisory. We worked closely with these practices to test, learn, and refine the functionality.

Shadforth Financial Group chief executive Terry Dillon said the feedback on the pilot program has been "overwhelmingly" positive".

"We know there's a financial advice gap in Australia, and as a business we're constantly exploring ways to free up our advisers' time to be able to service more Australians," Dillon said.

"By automating manual processes, we're freeing up valuable time for our teams and helping more Australians benefit from the power of quality financial advice."

Speaking at the Citi Investment Conference 2025 this week, AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney and HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock highlighted the increasingly important role AI is playing across platforms.

Alcock said AI is being used to scan a lot of HUB24's inbound work, which includes a raft of revenue streams.

"The future is even more exciting to get a measure of AI prompts on the front of platforms, which will happen over a short period of time," Alcock said.

"There're lots of value propositions [in AI]; it will mean that we can hopefully see more clients and service more people [and] there are some cost benefits and cost increases, as well, depending on how it is executed."

Meanwhile, Maloney said the AMP AI FileNote, launched earlier this year, has since shaved hours off some end-to-end review processes, further highlighting the improvements AI is delivering.

She also believes that if AI is implemented "front-to-back", a business can provide "functionality and features to the market at 10% of the rate you do today."

"I think AI is improving and driving adviser efficiency, which will create revenue and growth on platforms," Maloney said.

"... we're seeing a lot of advisers start to experiment by themselves, but I think the platform is better positioned to invest in tech in many cases, and support than advice practices to drive efficiency.

"We're very focused on that front-end process, because we know if we can drive adviser efficiency within AMP North... it can take [a significant amount of] time out of their processes."

Read more: MLC ExpandShadforth Financial GroupAMP AI FileNoteAndrew AlcockEdwina MaloneyLiz McCarthyTerry DillonBridges Financial ServicesCiti Investment ConferenceClient Service AgreementRhombus AdvisoryStatements of Advice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Can IPOs ever recover? Experts aren't sure
AMP, Insignia, Bendigo products fail super performance test
Insignia Financial back in the black
MLC Expand adds general manager
HUB24 reports record inflows, user growth
Insignia offloads IOOF Alliances to Entireti
MLC adds term deposits, ETFs to Expand
Insignia accepts CC Capital bid
TAL, Challenger help launch MLC Retirement Boost
AMP North launches model portfolio solution with BlackRock, Lonsec

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media