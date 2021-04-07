NEWS
Executive Appointments
MLC exec to lead fintech
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 APR 2021   12:03PM﻿

A former MLC advice executive has joined fintech Intelliflo to lead the Australian business in a newly created role.

Intelliflo will welcome Geoff Rogers to expand the firm's presence in the local wealth management market on June 14.

Rogers has been MLC's acting group executive of advice for nearly one-and-a-half years. Prior to that, he spent about eight years as general manager of MLC's wealth distribution, overseeing the retail platform and asset management services to advisers.

His prior experience includes working in senior banking, insurance and financial planning roles at NAB and BNZ.

Intelliflo has also hired Stephen Wirth and Nicholas Sekulovski in a bid to grow the business.

Wirth is the new solutions manager, working closely with the product team, channel and integration partners.

Sekulovski is the new Australian customer support team leader responsible for establishing the support structure for the local market.

Intelliflo announced in March that it combined five of its fintech businesses, namely in financial planning and practice management, portfolio management solutions, digital advisory and managed services. The UK-based firm supports over 30,000 financial advisers globally.

Chief executive Nick Eatock commented: "Financial advice has never been more important, and all our data shows that the pandemic has dramatically accelerated the adoption of technology by both advisers and their clients. We are excited by the opportunity and responsibility we have in helping Australian financial advisers and their businesses thrive."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
