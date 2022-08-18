MLC Asset Management grows managed accounts offering

MLC Asset Management expanded its range of managed account strategies to include conservative and high-growth options.

The company said the expansion is in response to market demand from advisers for more transparent, diversified solutions for clients. The premium model portfolios capture the return opportunities of active management, and the value model portfolios manage costs through select passive exposures, providing clients with choice.

MLC general manager of direct capabilities and specialist investment services Jason Komadina said it has a long and deep history of helping advisers and their clients achieve their goals.

"The need for quality advice and demands on advisers have both never been higher. We are very pleased to bring these new portfolios to market given the success we've had with our existing portfolios," he explained.

"Now the range includes conservative and high growth options offering a full suite for advisers to utilise, we have taken the opportunity to align the existing portfolios naming convention with industry standards, while also more simply and transparently conveying the nature of their expected risk."

Additionally, MLC managed accounts have reached $500 million in under two years. Komadina commented that it's a testament to an expert team.

"We have a strong heritage of managing multi-asset diversified portfolios to deliver quality outcomes for clients at a competitive price point," he said.

MLC added that its managed accounts have been given an outstanding rating by independent research firm SQM Research, the only manager to receive this rating for multi-asset managed accounts nationally.

MLC portfolio manager Anthony Golowenko said that managed accounts continue to grow in popularity in Australia as they offer simplicity and scalability with the ownership, and transparency of direct investing.

"They allow advisers to provide efficient and effective solutions to a wider client base, offering clients an attractive means of gaining exposure to a range of investments," he explained.

"We build resilient portfolios using a forward-looking scenarios approach. This focuses on the distribution of capital market returns, rather than point estimates, making them better positioned to deal with future markets uncertainties."

The investment manager said it has over $170 billion in assets under management and more than 100 investment professionals across 10 teams.