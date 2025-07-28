Newspaper icon
MLC AM reduces MultiSeries management fees

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 JUL 2025   12:27PM

MLC Asset Management reduced its management fees across its four MultiSeries portfolios, starting on June 1.

For MLC MultiSeries 30 management fees reduced from 0.40% to 0.32% p.a.

For MLC MultiSeries 50 and MLC MultiSeries 70, fees went from 0.45% p.a. to 0.40% p.a. and 0.50% p.a. to 0.43% respectively.

Finally, MLC MultiSeries 90 fees dropped from 0.55% p.a. to 0.47% p.a.

The MultiSeries offers predominantly active multi-manager funds targeting investors who are prepared to forgo some active exposure to reduce fees.

MLC AM general manager of product Amna Khan: "This repricing reflects MLC Asset Management's continued focus on delivering products that fit a range of client needs, ensuring investors can access high-quality, diversified investment solutions at a competitive price point that leverages our scale, while still maintaining active positions in the portfolio."

The funds blend investment styles and reserve costs for areas where the fund manager believes active management adds the most value, such as private assets and property.

"As advisers continue to seek streamlined investment solutions and simplicity in their back office, MLC MultiSeries offers access to a broad range of assets typically reserved for institutional investors, including illiquid investments. Supported by the transparency and ease offered through our Investment Central tool, the offering is designed to enhance the investment experience for both advisers and clients," Khan said.

MLC's parent company Insignia Financial recently accepted CC Capital Partners' takeover offer.

The Scheme Implementation Deed shows CC Capital will acquire all the issued shares in Insignia for a cash consideration of $4.80 per share.

The value represents a 56.9% premium to Insignia's closing share price of $3.06 on 11 December 2024.

FSC explores if adviser licensing framework remains 'fit for purpose'

MATTHEW WAI
The Financial Services Council (FSC) has released a green paper addressing the case for reforming Australia's financial advice licensing framework to better progress the advice sector against today's challenges.

