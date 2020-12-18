NEWS
Regulatory
Missing Caddick's mansion on the line
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 18 DEC 2020   12:32PM

The Federal Court has appointed receivers to the property of self-proclaimed but unlicensed financial adviser Melissa Caddick, who has been missing for a month.

Following a successful ASIC application, the court appointed receivers to Caddick's property and provisional liquidators to her business Maliver.

ASIC has concerns that Maliver was providing financial services without an AFSL and that the AFSL of another company may have been used without authorisation.

The regulator also alleges that investor funds may have been unlawfully dealt with.

Bruce Gleeson and Daniel Robert Soire of Jones Partners were appointed as receivers of Caddick's property.

They will have to provide to the court a report including the assets and liabilities of Caddick, an opinion on the solvency of Caddick, the amount of money received by Caddick from Maliver investors and any investor funds held by Caddick or property acquired by her.

In liquidating Maliver, Gleeson and Soire will report to ASIC and the court on persons who have invested with Maliver, identities of bank accounts in which investor funds are held, Maliver's assets and liabilities, Maliver's solvency and financial record and an opinion on whether the company broke the law.

Caddick's home in Sydney's Dover Heights was reported to be worth $7 million.

ASIC is also cracking down on unlicensed financial advice, in response to the Caddick case.

"Since March 2020, ASIC has seen a significant escalation in complaints about unlicensed conduct, including complaints about unlicensed financial advice being provided through websites, social media, cold calling and seminars," the regulator said.

"ASIC is concerned because consumers unknowingly receiving unlicensed advice do not have the same protections afforded to them under the law when they receive advice from licensed providers."

