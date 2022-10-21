Newspaper icon
Superannuation
Millionaires worry about retirement

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 21 OCT 2022   12:38PM

According to new research, 35% of millionaires believe it will take a miracle to retire securely.

Natixis Investment Managers released The Million Dollar Question report which evaluates retirement sentiment among high-net-worth (HNWI) investors.

It found millionaires and everyday investors (40%) were almost on par in believing it will take a miracle to achieve a secure retirement. The survey involved 1617 individuals who already have accumulated $1 million or more in investment.

Those surveyed reported median retirement savings of $625,000, which equates to 2.5 times the $250,000 median retirement savings of the overall survey population.

While an average retirement savings rate of 19.4% is positive, unforeseen circumstances can still cause concern.

Most of those surveyed aim to retire at 63, however, 58% accept the fact that they may have to work longer, while 44% worry they will not be able to.

Government support, employers, and individuals have often been the three pillars of sustainability in retirement. However, the report further revealed 75% believe that high levels of public debt will result in lower payments from public benefits in the future and 38% argue without public benefits it will be hard to make ends meet.

A concerning 36% of millionaires surveyed believe retirement might not be an option at all and 42% are so worried about retirement security that they avoid thinking about it.

According to the report, 49% underestimate the impact of inflation, 42% overestimate investment income 40% set unrealistic return expectations and 46% underestimate how long they will live.

A total of 41% are too conservative with their investments, 39% forget to factor in healthcare costs, 33% rely too much on public benefits and 21% are too aggressive in investments.

Some 23% underestimate real estate costs while 35% fail to understand income sources.

If a person with $1 million in savings were to take 4% as annual income, they would be withdrawing $40,000 a year and that may not be enough, the report said.

"A million may seem like a lot, but many people are surprised when they do the math," said Natixis IM country head of Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson.

"This is usually quite a bit less than these individuals are likely used to living on annually. This underscores why it's so important to work out all the assumptions early when making plans - and why professional advice is necessary."

Further, Natixis IM said the 60/40 rule doesn't account for heightened and emerging risks to the equity portion or a low-rate environment, which is bad for bonds.

Even as rates go up, it will still take time for them to reach a comfortable level for generating a consistent income for retirees. In the meantime, 58% of HNWI recognise that low rates will make it difficult to generate an income from their savings.

"Investors would likely do better to diversify their holdings, in consultation with a trusted financial adviser," Natixis IM said.

