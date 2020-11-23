NEWS
Executive Appointments
Milford makes key appointments
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:35PM

Trans-Tasman fund manager Milford Asset Management has grown its team with two key appointments.

Marissa Rossi has been appointed head of sustainable investments and Jason Kururangi has been appointed senior analyst in the Australian equities team.

Rossi joined the firm in 2019 from UBS Asset Management where she was senior analyst, head of research and lead portfolio manager for its sustainable Australian equities strategy.

"Marissa's appointment as head of sustainable investments is recognition of the expertise she has already been providing to clients in this area since joining Milford last year," Milford chief investment officer Wayne Gentle said.

"Marissa will be further developing Milford's sustainable investment framework. This includes working with the investment team to further strengthen the integration of ESG factors into our investment process."

Rossi added: "At Milford, sustainable investing is an important part of our investment framework. Not only do investors want their investments to align with their values, they also know that companies with strong ESG credentials are well positioned to benefit from long-term structural tailwinds and better risk management."

Kururangi joins Milford from Aberdeen Standard where he had an eight year career as an analyst and fund manager.

"We are thrilled to have recruited an investor of Jason's calibre. He is an experienced analyst and portfolio manager with a strong track record and clear focus on disciplined investment processes. His appointment further strengthens our high performing investment team," Gentle said.

