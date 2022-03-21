Midwinter scores AIA mandate

Midwinter's financial advice software has been chosen to underpin AIA's recently established advice business.

The Sydney-based financial advice software company will support all aspects of AIA's Financial Wellbeing business, enabling efficient advice generation for 160 advisers and support staff.

According to AIA, Midwinter was selected because it offered comprehensive advice software that required minimal customisation to meet their requirements.

AIA Financial Wellbeing's staff were operational on the software following an implementation of just over four months, the business said.

"Midwinter has been easy to work with and their comprehensive and configurable software has helped us quickly stand-up our new advice business," AIA Financial Wellbeing chief executive Pina Sciarrone said.

"We're excited about the partnership and Midwinter's ability to support our goal of enhancing the financial wellbeing of Australians."

Commenting on the mandate, Midwinter's chief commercial officer Steve Davison said: "We're proud to have been selected as the financial advice software partner for AIA Financial Wellbeing."

"This is a testament to the completeness of our advice software and vision, and our team's ability to implement the software quickly and effectively."

AIA Financial Wellbeing was created when Commonwealth Bank transferred some of its Commonwealth Financial Planning advisers to the insurer as part of its broader plan to shutter the licensee.

It operates under a separate AFSL to the insurer, offering financial advice to Commonwealth Bank clients.