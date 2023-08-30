Newspaper icon
Midwinter partners for paraplanning solution

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 AUG 2023   12:32PM

Midwinter Financial Services (Midwinter) will work with Scale Up Paraplanning, TNW Solutions, and Rocket Services to create an integrated paraplanning solution for advisers.

Launched off the back of a successful pilot phase, the Paraplanning Partners Program aims to connect Midwinter clients with a network of paraplanning professionals trained in the Midwinter software.

According to Midwinter, a key feature of the program is its unique paraplanning licence, which allows for paraplanners to access specified client records through the Midwinter financial advice software.

Midwinter head of advice Stacey Cowan said the financial advice software company is "thrilled to be partnering with leading paraplanning providers to create a holistic offer to advisers, ensuring they can operate efficiently and effectively in delivering expert advice to their clients."

TNW Solutions is an independent Australian-owned and operated paraplanning services business, while Scale Up Paraplanning is an Australian-based back-office service provider that delivers outsourced paraplanning, admin/research and practice consulting services.

Rocket Services creates, sources, and connects expertise offshore to deliver seamless support to clients.

"With the support of our trusted paraplanners, advice businesses can confidently embrace Midwinter and focus on what matters most - their clients," Cowan said.

Scale Up Paraplanning general manager Alex Gassner said the program represents a pivotal opportunity for the group to enhance its partnership, deepen industry ties, and strengthen the quality of its service offering.

"As we continue to progress on this journey, we are confident that this partnership will shape a promising and transformative future for our business, setting a new standard of excellence in the financial planning sector," Gassner said.

Meanwhile, TNW Solutions director Esha Khosla concurred: "We have a common objective to increase our footprint in the financial services industry and are looking forward to this partnership which will make way for opportunities to service more customers by providing feasible, cost-effective and efficient solutions for advisers and their practices."

The program offers financial planning practices a seamless back-office solution and advisers more time to focus on delivering outstanding advice to their clients, Rocket Services director Damien Winberg said.

"We are thrilled to be working with Midwinter as a preferred support partner. Rocket Services has long supported Midwinter's intuitive software, which coupled with their commitment to ongoing training and customer satisfaction, has been instrumental in our success," Winberg said.

