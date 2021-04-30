Midwinter integrates with myprosperity

Midwinter Financial Services has integrated with client portal solution provider myprosperity.

Financial advisers using Midwinter's financial planning solution AdviceOS can now log into myprosperity and extract data such as personal details, entities, assets and liabilities.

Myprosperity also offers advisers a digital fact-find, digital document signing and data syncing between the two systems.

"Our partnership with myprosperity supports this broader integration strategy designed to deliver increased value and efficiency to AdviceOS customers by integrating with the industry's leading solutions," Midwinter head of product Ivon Gower said.

Myprosperity has clocked up several partnerships over the years; HUB24, Count Financial and Macquarie are some examples.

In 2018, it added an estate planning functionality will allow financial advisers using the myprosperity platform to generate a standard, legally binding will from View Legal on behalf of clients.

The software also caters to accountants and consumers, tracking some $75 billion in assets and $14 billion in liabilities.