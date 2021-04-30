NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Midwinter integrates with myprosperity
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 30 APR 2021   12:33PM

Midwinter Financial Services has integrated with client portal solution provider myprosperity.

Financial advisers using Midwinter's financial planning solution AdviceOS can now log into myprosperity and extract data such as personal details, entities, assets and liabilities.

Myprosperity also offers advisers a digital fact-find, digital document signing and data syncing between the two systems.

"Our partnership with myprosperity supports this broader integration strategy designed to deliver increased value and efficiency to AdviceOS customers by integrating with the industry's leading solutions," Midwinter head of product Ivon Gower said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Myprosperity has clocked up several partnerships over the years; HUB24, Count Financial and Macquarie are some examples.

In 2018, it added an estate planning functionality will allow financial advisers using the myprosperity platform to generate a standard, legally binding will from View Legal on behalf of clients.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The software also caters to accountants and consumers, tracking some $75 billion in assets and $14 billion in liabilities.

Read more: MyprosperityMidwinter Financial ServicesCount FinancialIvon Gower
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Count snaps up three former MLC firms
CountPlus member firm to make acquisition
IOOF firms abandon ship
CountPlus profit down 53%
Count Financial expands national reach
CountPlus firm completes tuck in acquisition
Godfrey Pembroke firm jumps ship
Count Financial targets growth with new hire
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
CountPlus adds to board, acquires member firm
Editor's Choice
Disability income faces reckoning
KARREN VERGARA
The former chief executive of TAL has slammed life insurers' ineptitude in managing disability income products, invoking the industry to come together and find a solution by the end of the year.
Hamilton Wealth Partners co-founder leaves
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne advice firm Hamilton Wealth Partners' co-founder and chief operating officer has left the business after eight years.
Advice group chief executive exits
KANIKA SOOD
The chief executive of an ASX-listed financial advice group is set to leave the company.
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The multi-family office Mutual Trust has appointed a new chief investment officer following the departure of Graeme Bibby.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.