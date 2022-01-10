Midwinter hires advice sales lead

Midwinter has appointed a new head of advice sales this month, who spent nearly a decade at Challenger.

Stacey Cowan finished up as the state manager for New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory at Challenger in December to join Bravura's subsidiary.

At Challenger, she also held account management and business development manager roles. Cowan previously worked at BT Financial Group in customer relations and sales roles.

"There has been a lot of change in the advice industry. This has created challenges for advisers and licensees, but also makes it an exciting time to be working in advice technology. Software can add substantial value to an advice business and is something that becomes an integral part of its processes; therefore, it is crucial practitioners choose the right technology partner," Cowan said.

Midwinter's other hires in 2020 include Steve Davison as chief commercial officer, Fraser Hamilton joined as chief technology officer, and Andrew Zietara as head of product.

Another major appointment at the top level was Nick Parsons becoming Bravura's chief executive in August.

Tony Klim stepped down from the top job on September 3 having been with the company for over 13 years, 10 years of which he served as chief executive.