NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Midwinter hires advice sales lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 10 JAN 2022   11:47AM

Midwinter has appointed a new head of advice sales this month, who spent nearly a decade at Challenger.

Stacey Cowan finished up as the state manager for New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory at Challenger in December to join Bravura's subsidiary.

At Challenger, she also held account management and business development manager roles. Cowan previously worked at BT Financial Group in customer relations and sales roles.

"There has been a lot of change in the advice industry. This has created challenges for advisers and licensees, but also makes it an exciting time to be working in advice technology. Software can add substantial value to an advice business and is something that becomes an integral part of its processes; therefore, it is crucial practitioners choose the right technology partner," Cowan said.

Midwinter's other hires in 2020 include Steve Davison as chief commercial officer, Fraser Hamilton joined as chief technology officer, and Andrew Zietara as head of product.

Another major appointment at the top level was Nick Parsons becoming Bravura's chief executive in August.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

Tony Klim stepped down from the top job on September 3 having been with the company for over 13 years, 10 years of which he served as chief executive.

Read more: ChallengerMidwinterBravuraStacey CowanAndrew ZietaraAustralian Capital TerritoryBT Financial GroupFraser HamiltonNick ParsonsSteve DavisonTony Klim
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VGI Partners confirms merger talks
Challenger taps Hamilton for top job
BT cuts super fees by $20m
Pre-retirees worry about political risks: Survey
Athene, Apollo stake in Challenger approved
GSFM hires new product manager
Are managed accounts living up to the hype?
Forum: Do managed accounts measure up?
Licensee chair steps down
Midwinter hires from Integrity Life

Editor's Choice

Inflation to persist in 2022: Aviva

KARREN VERGARA
Inflation will dampen Australia's economy in 2022 as it continues to soar significantly higher than expected, according to Aviva Investors.

New role for former OneVue executive

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The former chief executive of OneVue's platform and fund services operations has taken on a new role with a US firm looking to enter Australia.

IFM Investors PE portfolio carbon neutral

CHLOE WALKER
IFM Investors' is celebrating having achieved carbon neutrality across its entire private equity portfolio.

QSuper merger update, fee cuts

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
QSuper has assured members they will shortly feel the benefits of scale in the form of fee cuts, after it merges with Sunsuper to create Australian Retirement Trust.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.