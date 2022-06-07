Newspaper icon
Technology

Midwinter awarded Count Financial mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUN 2022   12:49PM

Midwinter's financial advice software has been selected to strengthen Count Financial's adviser network.

Following a four-month pilot program during which some of the licensee's flagship practices trialled Midwinter's software with overwhelmingly positive feedback, Count selected Midwinter due to its strong client engagement tools and market-leading modelling capabilities.

As a growing licensee, Count said it is committed to supporting innovation that will make providing high quality, compliant advice easy for its network.

Reg Gabila, head of licensee systems at Count Financial, said the addition of Midwinter would provide a quality advice software solution to its advisers.

"As a licensee, we are committed to providing our advisers with access to the leading providers in the advice software space," Gabila said.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Midwinter and giving our community more options in how they deliver quality financial advice to clients."

On the mandate, Steve Davison, chief commercial officer at Midwinter said: "We are thrilled that Count has selected Midwinter to provide advice software choice for their network."

"As a trusted partner, Midwinter is committed to working with Count to support the technology needs of their business as well as the needs of Count advisers."

