Executive Appointments

Midwinter appoints head of product

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 11 OCT 2021   12:00PM

Midwinter Financial Services has appointed a new head of product, nabbing a former leader within AMP's advice business.

Andrew Zietara has joined Midwinter as head of product.

Zietara joins Midwinter from capital market technology solution provider GBST, where he was focused on enterprise technology strategy and delivery.

Prior to this, Zietara held several senior positions at AMP. He was head of financial planning for Queensland for Hillross and AMP Financial Planning and was lead, advice success and innovation and lead, delivery, and adoption for AMP.

"I am passionate about the difference technology can make in financial advice," Zietara said.

"There is a big opportunity for advice businesses to improve efficiency through technology, particularly for advice production and compliance. I also believe many Australians could benefit from advice if it was more accessible. I am excited to join a company that is building technology that will unlock these opportunities."

Steve Davison, chief commercial officer at Midwinter, welcomed the appointment.

"We are delighted Andrew has joined Midwinter as our new head of product," Davison said.

"In this role, Andrew will lead the product strategy and proposition for Midwinter. His background in financial advice consulting, licensee management and financial services technology implementation make him a great fit to provide both forward-thinking innovation and delivery discipline for Midwinter's advice software."

