Metrics hires for newly created role

Metrics Credit Partners has welcomed a head of impact investments, hiring a Mercer veteran.

Rebecca Mather has joined Metrics in the newly created role, having previously spent more than 25 years at Mercer.

She was most recently Asia Pacific and IMEA business leader, sustainable investment, and previously worked as principal, responsible investment and as a senior consultant.

She has worked in financial services in both London and Sydney, and began her career as a credit analyst at BNP Paribas.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Metrics chief executive and managing partner Andrew Lockhart said: "Rebecca brings 25 years' experience in sustainable investing to Metrics and will be important in meeting investor demand for opportunities that deliver strong financial returns and achieve meaningful social and environmental outcomes."

"We believe there's a significant opportunity to channel capital into investments that drive measurable change without compromising on performance.

"Rebecca's appointment reflects our commitment to delivering for our investors."

Meantime, Mather said she is delighted to be joining in what she described as a "critical" role for the firm.

"It's energising to be part of a firm I've long admired for its commitment to innovation and sustainable investing, and I'm excited to help grow Metrics' impact capabilities to deliver strong, sustainable outcomes for investors and communities," she said.