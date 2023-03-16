Merricks Capital funds $465m Sydney development

The $465 million agreement, funded by Merricks Capital, will allow Milligan Group to acquire one of Sydney's last remaining CBD sites.

Milligan Group plans to construct a 55-storey mixed-use commercial tower on the corner of Pitt and Hunter Streets which will be 220 metres tall, making it the world's tallest hybrid timber tower.

Merricks Capital explained the project will involve the complex aggregation of four buildings and 71 individual titles.

Development of the site is expected to integrate with the planned Hunter Street metro station, anticipated to be completed by 2030 and forecast to be one of the busiest train stations in the Southern Hemisphere.

Merricks Capital head of private credit Dan O'Donoghue said strong relationships with Milligan Group and investors drove the funding agreement.

"This is another step in the transformation of the City of Sydney, and the development, valued at approximately $2 billion once complete, will have strong cultural and economic benefits, he explained.

O'Donoghue added the complex agreement required close co-operation with local and international investment partners.

"The acquisition shows that there is a strong market outside of the major banks to fund high-quality assets at sensible valuations," he said.

Milligan Group founder James Milligan explained the development represented a new generation of sustainable office buildings as people head back into the office.

"Post-Covid, feedback from employees has been around shortening the commute and working in high quality, sustainable spaces designed for collaboration and lifestyle," he said.

"We are delighted to have secured this funding."

Merricks Capital executive chair and chief investment officer Adrian Redlich further added there had been significant interest in the project from local and international investors.

"The key to providing our investors and partners with a strong risk-adjusted return in the commercial office sector is financing A-Grade products which meet the market demand in this post-Covid world," he said.

"We have worked closely with the Milligan Group and other stakeholders to reduce the risk of the project through positive planning outcomes, a clear pathway to repayment of our facility and the construction of a world class office building."