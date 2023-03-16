Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Merricks Capital funds $465m Sydney development

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAR 2023   12:42PM

The $465 million agreement, funded by Merricks Capital, will allow Milligan Group to acquire one of Sydney's last remaining CBD sites.

Milligan Group plans to construct a 55-storey mixed-use commercial tower on the corner of Pitt and Hunter Streets which will be 220 metres tall, making it the world's tallest hybrid timber tower.

Merricks Capital explained the project will involve the complex aggregation of four buildings and 71 individual titles.

Development of the site is expected to integrate with the planned Hunter Street metro station, anticipated to be completed by 2030 and forecast to be one of the busiest train stations in the Southern Hemisphere.

Merricks Capital head of private credit Dan O'Donoghue said strong relationships with Milligan Group and investors drove the funding agreement.

"This is another step in the transformation of the City of Sydney, and the development, valued at approximately $2 billion once complete, will have strong cultural and economic benefits, he explained.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

O'Donoghue added the complex agreement required close co-operation with local and international investment partners.

"The acquisition shows that there is a strong market outside of the major banks to fund high-quality assets at sensible valuations," he said.

Milligan Group founder James Milligan explained the development represented a new generation of sustainable office buildings as people head back into the office.

"Post-Covid, feedback from employees has been around shortening the commute and working in high quality, sustainable spaces designed for collaboration and lifestyle," he said.

"We are delighted to have secured this funding."

Merricks Capital executive chair and chief investment officer Adrian Redlich further added there had been significant interest in the project from local and international investors.

"The key to providing our investors and partners with a strong risk-adjusted return in the commercial office sector is financing A-Grade products which meet the market demand in this post-Covid world," he said.

"We have worked closely with the Milligan Group and other stakeholders to reduce the risk of the project through positive planning outcomes, a clear pathway to repayment of our facility and the construction of a world class office building."

Read more: Merricks CapitalMilligan GroupAdrian RedlichDan O'DonoghueJames Milligan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Contango signs distribution deal, flags rebrand
Merricks Capital appoints head of distribution
Copia hires from Zenith
Qualitas to finance boutique Waterloo apartments
Fairfax to sell InvestSMART to listed fund manager

Editor's Choice

E&P Investments hunts new RE

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
E&P Investments is seeking proposals for a responsible entity to replace itself as responsible entity for six of its managed investment schemes, including the US Masters Residential Property Fund.

Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief executive of a North Sydney financial advice group is permanently banned by ASIC for faking his Financial Adviser Exam results.

Barings takes over Gryphon Capital

CHLOE WALKER
The multi-billion-dollar global investment firm has agreed to acquire 100% of Sydney-based Gryphon Capital Partners (Gryphon), the parent company of wholly owned Gryphon Capital Investments (GCI).

Fixed interest ETP issuers hit the gas

CHLOE WALKER
Fixed interest ETPs were the fastest growing asset class in Australia last year, according to Rainmaker Information.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.