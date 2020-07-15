Merged First State Super reveals new brand

The $120 billion fund has picked a new name, with the First State Super name expected to be dropped from September. Meanwhile VicSuper's brand name will be retained for the interim.

Both First State Super and StatePlus brand names will be replaced by "Aware Super".

The VicSuper brand name will be retained and soon-to-be Aware Super will review it in future.

First State Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said the rebranding exercise is driven by the need for differentiating the fund from other similar-sounding funds, reducing costs of maintain multiple brands and highlighting the fund's "commitment to action and impact".

"As we continue to grow and expand our footprint, we have thought deeply about the need to create a single brand that not only unifies our member base, but clearly signals our purpose and our intent," Stewart said.

"By consolidating First State Super and StatePlus under a single brand, we can amplify our impact and reduce costs associated with managing multiple brands in market."

"In addition, many of our members have spoken to us about the confusion of First State Super with many other brands that sound similar. We felt it was important to have a name that was clear, recognisable and best represented who we are and our intent. After careful consideration we concluded that shifting to a new brand name was the best option."

She said the decision was not taken lightly and the fund consulted members and stakeholders throughout the process.

Paper and timber industry's fund First State and CBA's Colonial First State are two superannuation funds that share some words with the old name.