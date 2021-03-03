Mercer joins net-zero club

Mercer Australia has committed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for its Australian funds and the Mercer-managed investment options within Mercer Super.

This represents a combined $36.4 billion in assets under management as at 31 December 2020.

To achieve the net-zero goal Mercer said it expects to reduce portfolio carbon emissions by 45% from 2020 baseline levels by 2030.

Mercer said the commitment aligns with targeting a 1.5 degree Celsius limit on global temperature increases and the Paris Agreement's ambitions.

Mercer Pacific chief investment officer Kylie Willment said the commitment is based on the belief that it is in the best financial interests of superannuation members and investment clients.

"Robust analysis has informed our view that this decision is in the best financial interests of our members and clients to invest for a 1.5 degree scenario," Willment said.

"What's more, the demand from members and clients for a rigorous and measurable approach to climate change is greater than ever."

She added that the target builds upon Mercer's already established climate change beliefs and scenario analysis over multiple years and is supported by a climate transition plan.

"The preparations we have completed across asset classes gives us confidence that we can reduce emissions in our funds while delivering on our investment objectives," Willment said.

"As leaders in sustainable investment across both research and advice, we're excited to be taking these significant steps, in Australia first, as part of our global roadmap to supporting clients to achieve net-zero. This is the first of a number of initiatives to be announced globally by Mercer."

Under Mercer's Climate Transition Plan, the firm will be working with its appointed investment managers to identify and manage a staged emissions reduction plan, oversee portfolio allocations to climate solutions, and steward an increase in transition capacity across the funds.

"The greatest change is expected in equity and real asset portfolios, where members invested in these growth assets typically have timeframes aligned to carbon neutrality goals over the long-term," Willment said.

Mercer now joins the likes of many superannuation funds and investment firms in Australia to make the pledge to target net-zero emissions.