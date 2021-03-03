NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Mercer joins net-zero club
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAR 2021   12:25PM

Mercer Australia has committed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for its Australian funds and the Mercer-managed investment options within Mercer Super.

This represents a combined $36.4 billion in assets under management as at 31 December 2020.

To achieve the net-zero goal Mercer said it expects to reduce portfolio carbon emissions by 45% from 2020 baseline levels by 2030.

Mercer said the commitment aligns with targeting a 1.5 degree Celsius limit on global temperature increases and the Paris Agreement's ambitions.

Mercer Pacific chief investment officer Kylie Willment said the commitment is based on the belief that it is in the best financial interests of superannuation members and investment clients.

"Robust analysis has informed our view that this decision is in the best financial interests of our members and clients to invest for a 1.5 degree scenario," Willment said.

"What's more, the demand from members and clients for a rigorous and measurable approach to climate change is greater than ever."

She added that the target builds upon Mercer's already established climate change beliefs and scenario analysis over multiple years and is supported by a climate transition plan.

"The preparations we have completed across asset classes gives us confidence that we can reduce emissions in our funds while delivering on our investment objectives," Willment said.

"As leaders in sustainable investment across both research and advice, we're excited to be taking these significant steps, in Australia first, as part of our global roadmap to supporting clients to achieve net-zero. This is the first of a number of initiatives to be announced globally by Mercer."

Under Mercer's Climate Transition Plan, the firm will be working with its appointed investment managers to identify and manage a staged emissions reduction plan, oversee portfolio allocations to climate solutions, and steward an increase in transition capacity across the funds.

"The greatest change is expected in equity and real asset portfolios, where members invested in these growth assets typically have timeframes aligned to carbon neutrality goals over the long-term," Willment said.

Mercer now joins the likes of many superannuation funds and investment firms in Australia to make the pledge to target net-zero emissions.

Read more: Mercer AustraliaMercer SuperKylie WillmentMercer PacificParis Agreement
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Woodside results vindicate divestment argument: Activists
Mercer hires from Australian Unity
AIA under fire for coal holdings
Mercer launches climate-transition tool
FSC names new chair
Big banks face shareholder action
Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
Australian Unity investment boss to lead Mercer
New role for Mercer chief
Editor's Choice
Super fund halves admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
An $11.2 billion superannuation fund will halve its administration fees later this month.
Mercer joins net-zero club
ELIZA BAVIN
Mercer Australia has committed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for its Australian funds and the Mercer-managed investment options within Mercer Super.
Janus Henderson strengthens institutional team
ANNABELLE DICKSON
In a series of promotions, Janus Henderson Investors has appointed a new head of institutional business for Australia and head of consultant relations.
Super assets hit record high
KARREN VERGARA
The superannuation sector's assets reached a milestone of $3.04 trillion at the end of 2020.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something whTcTEEE