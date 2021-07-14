Mercer bolsters alternatives team

Mercer has appointed an alternatives investment director for the Pacific region after seeing increased client interest for alternative assets in the region.

Marcus De Kock joins from Mercer UK where he was a senior investment strategist in the Institutional Investment Solutions business.

De Kock previously spent over 13 years at Lane Clark & Peacock initially joining as an actuarial consultant before becoming an investment consultant.

Commenting on his appointment, De Kock said: "We know that alternative investments have the potential to offer enhanced return opportunities, diversification and protection against inflation."

"In the current environment of near-zero cash rates and low bond yields, we're encouraging our clients to explore the opportunities that alternative asset classes can provide to reach their investment goals, by increasing their exposure to private and unlisted assets."

Following increased demand locally for alternatives and portfolio diversification, Mercer launched an Australian-domiciled version of its Global Private Debt Fund, which had been internally managed since 2014. It currently has total committed capital of $563 million as at 31 March 2021.

Mercer investment leader in Pacific Simon Eagleton said Mercer's global alternatives capabilities flown largely under the radar in the Pacific.

"But the role that private markets can play in investors' portfolios is more important than ever. With Marcus on the ground, we're in a better position to ensure our clients can take advantage of our specialist private markets credentials to enhance their portfolios," he said.

"Bringing together manager research, advisory services, portfolio management and investment operations expertise, we are well placed to offer market-leading alternative investment solutions to our clients in Australia and New Zealand."