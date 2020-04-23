NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Superannuation
Members begin to turn on industry funds
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   12:50PM

New customer satisfaction data shows members' opinions of industry superannuation funds are starting to turn, after weeks of scrutiny over their performance during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Roy Morgan's latest superannuation customer satisfaction findings, member satisfaction with industry funds feel a "significant" 1.1% from February to March, landing at a customer satisfaction score of 64.4%.

In contrast, public sector funds added 0.3% to their February result to sit at 74.5% customer satisfaction, just 0.5% behind self-managed super funds, which also gained 0.3%. Retail funds suffered too, but to a lesser extent, losing just 0.2% to sit at 60% customer satisfaction in March.

Roy Morgan chief executive said the findings - taken from the firm's Single Source survey of consumers - point to the pressures on industry funds, particularly their exposure to the COVID-19 crisis from both investment and regulatory perspectives.

"In the last month the concern for industry funds and retail funds in particular is about how many Australians will take up the federal government's $20,000 super fund withdrawal option over the next six months," Levine said.

"Industry funds based on employees in hospitality and retail industries are particularly exposed to this policy as many of their workers have been stood down in recent weeks as Australia fights the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"A majority of industry funds had declining month-on-month satisfaction in March and the challenge for all superannuation funds going forward will be finding ways to maintain customer satisfaction amid trying market conditions, reduced returns and ongoing uncertainty."

Levine said  that while the short term performance of industry funds was negative, long-term customer satisfaction levels had risen across the sector.

"The average satisfaction rating across all superannuation funds is 64.2% in March, a 3.4% increase from a year ago. However, this annual comparison misses a fall of 0.6% in the month of March after the ASX200 market peaked in late February," she pointed out.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Core Private Wealth financial adviser Trevor Geffin said some of his clients have moved some of their wealth out of industry funds, concerned with the liquidity issues widely reported about some specific funds.

"It's really been existing clients who had wealth in the most affected funds and some of the bad press alerted them - and us - and we've sat down with them and it's just been a "let's do it" there hasn't even really been much of a discussion," Geffin told Financial Standard.

Geffin said clients weren't prepared to risk their savings in specific industry funds given recent speculation that some funds were suffering liquidity issues as a result of their member demographics.

"There's that member equity issue. As soon as people hear about that they're like 'I don't want a bar of that,'" he said.

"So a lot of them have chosen to redeem and move."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: SatisfactionIndustry fundsSuperSuperannuationRoy Morgan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super scammers pose as authorities
Hume calls for diversity in super fund mergers
Early super access impact double Treasury estimates
Not safe to launch: APRA
Economic impact worst since WWII: Research
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
APRA to track ERS payment times
Super fund transfer delayed amid COVID-19
Super funds need to act like banks: PM
ATO to verify early release requests
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something a8XYVQBW