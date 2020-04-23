Members begin to turn on industry funds

New customer satisfaction data shows members' opinions of industry superannuation funds are starting to turn, after weeks of scrutiny over their performance during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Roy Morgan's latest superannuation customer satisfaction findings, member satisfaction with industry funds feel a "significant" 1.1% from February to March, landing at a customer satisfaction score of 64.4%.

In contrast, public sector funds added 0.3% to their February result to sit at 74.5% customer satisfaction, just 0.5% behind self-managed super funds, which also gained 0.3%. Retail funds suffered too, but to a lesser extent, losing just 0.2% to sit at 60% customer satisfaction in March.

Roy Morgan chief executive said the findings - taken from the firm's Single Source survey of consumers - point to the pressures on industry funds, particularly their exposure to the COVID-19 crisis from both investment and regulatory perspectives.

"In the last month the concern for industry funds and retail funds in particular is about how many Australians will take up the federal government's $20,000 super fund withdrawal option over the next six months," Levine said.

"Industry funds based on employees in hospitality and retail industries are particularly exposed to this policy as many of their workers have been stood down in recent weeks as Australia fights the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"A majority of industry funds had declining month-on-month satisfaction in March and the challenge for all superannuation funds going forward will be finding ways to maintain customer satisfaction amid trying market conditions, reduced returns and ongoing uncertainty."

Levine said that while the short term performance of industry funds was negative, long-term customer satisfaction levels had risen across the sector.

"The average satisfaction rating across all superannuation funds is 64.2% in March, a 3.4% increase from a year ago. However, this annual comparison misses a fall of 0.6% in the month of March after the ASX200 market peaked in late February," she pointed out.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Core Private Wealth financial adviser Trevor Geffin said some of his clients have moved some of their wealth out of industry funds, concerned with the liquidity issues widely reported about some specific funds.

"It's really been existing clients who had wealth in the most affected funds and some of the bad press alerted them - and us - and we've sat down with them and it's just been a "let's do it" there hasn't even really been much of a discussion," Geffin told Financial Standard.

Geffin said clients weren't prepared to risk their savings in specific industry funds given recent speculation that some funds were suffering liquidity issues as a result of their member demographics.

"There's that member equity issue. As soon as people hear about that they're like 'I don't want a bar of that,'" he said.

"So a lot of them have chosen to redeem and move."

