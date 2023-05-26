Newspaper icon
Melissa Caddick declared dead by coroner

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 26 MAY 2023   8:13AM

The fraudster who purported to be a financial adviser to scam upwards of $23 million out of family and friends is likely dead, the inquest has found.

That was the key finding delivered by the NSW Coroner yesterday, though the nature of her demise could not be confirmed.

Caddick went missing in November 2020 following a raid on her home by ASIC in relation an alleged Ponzi scheme she had been running for some time. In all, she is suspected of swindling investors out of as much as $30 million. Three months later, her decomposed foot washed up on a beach on the NSW South Coast.

Her cause of death could not be determined by autopsy and remains unknown, the coroner said. And, while oceanographic evidence rendered to the court during the inquest established it was possible Caddick entered the water off Sydney's Dover Heights on or around November 12, it is also possible that it entered the water at "innumerable coastal points between Hobart and Brisbane."

Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan explained that her decision is the result of there being no signs that she is alive, including that she has made no contact with family or friends, most notably her son.

She also said that she accepts the evidence of a forensic psychiatrist who said it was likely Caddick had a narcissistic personality disorder, giving her "an excessive need for approval that can drive behaviour", and that the ASIC investigation and search warrant "very likely constituted a severe narcissistic injury causing her a catastrophic level of shame and despair." This, it was deemed may have made her susceptible to suicidal intent.

In relation to ASIC and the Australian Federal Police's conduct during the search of Caddick's home, the magistrate said she did not consider them to have done anything wrong, dismissing a raft of allegations including that Caddick and her husband Anthony Koletti were denied food, water, and medication, and that Caddick was visibly distressed yet offered no mental health support.

Finally, the magistrate criticised Caddick's husband for providing inconsistent and unintelligible information to authorities both at the time of her disappearance and during the inquest. She also noted that every officer who interacted with Koletti suspected he knew where Caddick was, and ultimately concluded that he had some awareness of her movements on 11-13 November 2020 but chose not to disclose it.

"His lack of candour is regrettable," she said, adding that it may have contributed to the lack of concrete findings.

