Melburnians back in the lockup

All of Metropolitan Melbourne will be back in lockdown before the clock strikes midnight tonight.

Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services advises that from 11:59pm, 8 July 2020, Melburnians will only be allowed to leave home for four reasons: to shop for food and essential goods and services; for care or compassionate reasons; exercise outdoors; for work or study - if you can't do it from home.

It's a complete turnaround from just a few days and two months before when on the 25th of April Victorian deputy chief health officer, Annaliese van Diemen, proclaimed in her press conference: "We are in a very enviable position, we are the envy of the rest of the world in fact".

On that day, Victoria's total cases of infection was 1,346 - less than half those in NSW (3,002) and even less than other major cities around the world.

As it now turns out, Ms van Diemen was also prescient, stressing that "It gets out of control very, very quickly ... this is not over".

So it did..."get out of control" and "very, very quickly. Victoria's infection tally jumped from nil on the 8th of June to 191 on the 6th of July - more than the previous high of 106 recorded on 27 March.

Victorians not welcome.

In order to ensure that what's happening in Victoria stays in Victoria, all other Australian state governments have closed their borders with the infected state.

This should help limit the coronavirus from migrating beyond the Victorian borders.

Still, the rest of Australia will not be able to elude the economic drag from Victoria's six-week lockdown.

Victoria accounts for around a quarter of the country's total output, the re-freezing of social and commercial activity in the state would have flow-on repercussions on its neighbours that will, ultimately, delay the country's recovery from recession and/or deepen the ongoing GDP contraction.

This, as much, was what Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in his interview with 'The Australian Financial Review'...

"With Victoria comprising around a quarter of the Australian economy, what happens in Victoria matters to the rest of the nation and will impact on the speed and trajectory of our economic recovery."

...adding that,

"When I made a statement to the parliament in May I talked about the economic cost of a lockdown being about $4 billion dollars a week, and given that Victoria is about a quarter of the national economy, then you're talking about an impact of around a billion dollars a week for the Victorian economy alone, which is very significant."

Victoria's success in containing the spread of infections during its first lockdown offers optimism that this too shall pass.

"If we all work together over these next six weeks, as painful and frustrating and difficult as that will be, we will be able to get to the other side of this stay-at-home period ... We'll be able to repair the damage to the economy that this virus is doing and, along the way, we'll be able to support those who need that support, whether it be businesses, families, individuals, or indeed communities."

(Victoria state premier Dan Andrews)

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.