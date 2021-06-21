NEWS
Investment

ME Bank acquisition receives green light

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 21 JUN 2021   12:21PM

The federal government has approved the Bank of Queensland's acquisition of ME Bank, which was formerly owned by industry superannuation funds.

ME Bank will officially become part of the BOQ group. The two firms said they will continue to operate as separate businesses.

The treasurer approved BOQ's takeover of ME Bank from 26 industry superannuation funds today.

The acquisition was flagged in February 2021 with a price tag of $1.325 billion.

The transaction will be fully funded via an equity raise.

ME Bank chief executive Adam Crane said: "On a day-to-day basis, it is business as usual for ME customers. There will be no change to customers' accounts or arrangements, nor the way they normally interact with ME Bank."

"As ME becomes WE, the team looks forward to continuing to support and service our customers and offering the simple and straightforward banking products that they want."

BOQ managing director and chief executive George Frazis said: "The addition of ME Bank to the BOQ Group will further strengthen our multi-brand strategy, deliver material scale, broadly double the size of our Retail bank, and provide us with geographic diversification."

"We look forward to the ME Bank team formally joining the BOQ Group very soon."

