McKell Institute calls for CGT 'circuit breaker'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 21 JUL 2025   12:43PM

A new paper from the McKell Institute calls for a major shake-up of capital gains tax (CGT) via a 'circuit breaker' proposal to the stalled national housing debate.

The paper suggests increasing or decreasing the CGT discount is too simple of an approach. Instead, it calls for an increase in the CGT discount on new attached builds to 70% from 50%; decrease the CGT discount on existing detached dwellings to 35%, from 50%; and leave the CGT discount on new detached dwellings unchanged at 50%.

In addition, the proposal suggests grandfathering all existing investments.

The Institute estimates the proposal would generate a 1.2% uplift on supply, helping Australia reach its target of 1.2 million homes by 2030. It also estimates this could see up to 130,000 additional homes built by 2030.

The McKell Institute said it would be submitting the proposal at the productivity roundtable.

"Labor has resisted change to the CGT discount for too long," co-author of the paper and McKell chief executive Edward Cavanough said.

"It needs to creatively reform this poorly targeted tax concession so it works both in the interests of aspirational Australians and society more broadly."

Cavanough said the government needs to stop seeing CGT as a "grand moral question", emphasising that the approach has caused a stalemate and stalled progress.

"The CGT tax discount is neither good nor evil. But it should be better calibrated to actually achieve our social aims," he said.

"Instead of encouraging property investors to bid up the price of existing housing stock we should be encouraging them to contribute to the construction of new dwellings. Our modelling shows that with a couple of simple tweaks the government could stimulate supply without affecting the budget bottom line."

Report co-author Richard Holden added that the "hard reality is Australia just isn't going to hit its objective of 1.2 million additional homes by 2030 if we retain existing settings."

"A key problem with our existing tax settings on property is they orient too much investment toward established dwellings, at the cost of new supply," he said.

"There is nothing wrong with the commonly held desire of everyday investors to secure their future by investing in the housing market. But this desire should be harnessed to achieve our national objectives on housing supply."

