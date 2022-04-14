Newspaper icon
Mayfair sues Mission Beach lender

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 14 APR 2022   12:43PM

Mayfair 101 and its founder James Mawhinney are now suing the financier that allowed the company to purchase property in Mission Beach.

Mayfair 101 obtained bridging finance, to purchase the Mission Beach property, from Napla between late 2019 and early 2020.

It settled on the properties over the Christmas period, heavily advertising fixed income notes associated with the properties as investment opportunities.

ASIC froze Mayfair's activities on 13 August 2020, Napla appointed receivers to administer the discharge of their loan which was secured by mortgages over 109 individually titled properties in the region.

Default interest has been compounding monthly at the rate of 40.2% per annum, with Napla claiming on 30 November 2021 it was owed $13,556,584, of which $10,389,645 was accrued interest.

This is Mawhinney's second legal fight mounted in a week. On Friday, he appealed his 20-year ban from Financial Services and the $30 million penalty handed down to Mayfair companies.

In March 2021, the court found Mayfair Wealth Partners and Online Investments (trading as Mayfair 101), M101 Nominees Pty Ltd and M101 Holdings Pty Ltd engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct and made false or misleading representations when promoting the M+ and M Core Fixed Income Notes.

Mayfair 101 Group products were advertised in newspapers, on websites and via Google search advertising, when potential investors searched for terms such as 'bank term deposits' and 'best term deposit'.

In December 2021, the court ordered Mayfair Wealth Partners to pay a $10 million penalty, M101 Holdings to pay $8 million, M101 Nominees to pay $8 million and Online Investments to pay $4 million.

Mawhinney was the director of all the companies.

Mawhinney's 20-year ban from fundraising and promoting investment products was announced in April 2021.

The Federal Court chose to restrain Mawhinney from promoting and raising funds through financial products for 20 years after Justice Anderson found Mawhinney had been "involved in multiple contraventions" of financial services law.

The judge described Mawhinney's conduct as "serious, incompetent and reckless and displaying a propensity for conduct in disregard of the requirements of financial services laws."

Justice Anderson added: "Mr Mawhinney's conduct can accurately be described as reprehensible conduct which demonstrates a complete disregard for financial services laws and, as a consequence, places the public at great risk of financial loss should Mr Mawhinney not be restrained by the form of injunction sought by ASIC."

