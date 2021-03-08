Mayfair 101 wins case, questions remain

A physical education teacher turned property investor has lost a suit against Mayfair 101, but the details of the case demonstrate how novice investors could be confused by the firm's marketing.

Stuart Klees sued M101 Holdings, claiming that he was deceived into investing in the M+ and M Core Notes, but the judge found Klees failed to prove his case.

This is despite M101 Nominees, which issued the M Core notes, being wound up by ASIC.

The regulator stepped in to stop Mayfair 101 and Mayfair Platinum promoting the M+ and M Core Notes in April 2020. ASIC took particular issue with the fact that the debenture products were being marketed using Google AdWords phrases like "term deposit" and "bank deposit".

Despite Klees being unsuccessful in his suit, his complaint echoes many of ASIC's concerns about Mayfair 101.

Klees found Mayfair 101 through an internet search and claims it described itself as offering a selection of investment banking-style services.

Klees had made $1.25 million flipping property and wanted to put this money in a secure investment product that could earn him some interest before he used it to purchase another property.

He claims that in a phone call with a representative of Mayfair 101 he said "I was thinking about putting $1 million of that money in a term deposit for a few months in order to earn more interest than the money is currently earning in the bank. I am looking for a safe investment and I want to be able to get the money out early if I purchase a property."

The representative for Mayfair 101 disputed the specifics of this conversation. They claimed Klees had been informed that to get the money out early there was a 30-day notice period and a 1.5% fee and that he never used the phrase "term deposit".

In March 2020, Klees purchased a property and told Mayfair 101 he wanted to get his money out. Two weeks later, he was told Mayfair 101 had activated its "liquidity prudency plan" and that redemptions were frozen.

The judge ruled that Klees failed to prove Mayfair 101 had misled him and that he had suffered losses as a result.

However, the ruling notes that if Mayfair 101 had represented to the plaintiff that the investment was secured under the Security Trust Deed (like a term deposit is) this would have been misleading.

Mayfair 101 director James Mawhinney said the case should highlight that his staff "acted compliantly at all times".

"The Court has also recognised our right to suspend redemptions. It was inhumane for us and our noteholders that ASIC used the excuse of our redemption freeze to justify taking us to Court in April last year. COVID-19 had just gripped the world," he said.

"We were entitled to suspend redemptions. The irony is that on 26 August 2020 ASIC published a media release in support of investment managers suspending redemptions. ASIC's actions are entirely contradictory."