Mayfair 101 regains control of assets, liquidators abandon claims

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 18 MAR 2024   12:40PM

The terms of a $44 million legal settlement reached between Mayfair 101, James Mawhinney and the liquidators of IPO Wealth Holdings have been released to the public.

In July 2022, Mayfair 101, its managing director James Mawhinney, and the liquidators appointed to IPO Wealth reached a settlement in which the liquidators abandoned all claims against Mawhinney and his companies. It was approved by the Supreme Court of Victoria in November of that year, but its terms remained confidential as part of a silencing order placed on Mawhinney.

Under the agreement, Mayfair 101 has been handed back control of more than 80% of the assets the liquidators sought to control. The liquidators previously sought to control assets in three countries across six legal proceedings.

At cost, the settlement is worth about $44 million, Mayfair 101 said.

"Under the settlement Mayfair 101 retains full control of two technology-related investments, worth more than $10 million at cost, of which the liquidators previously sought to dispossess Mayfair 101. Mayfair 101 resumes control of more than two-thirds of the assets previously alleged to have been misappropriated," it added.

In May 2020 the IPO Wealth Fund's trustee, Vasco Trustees, appointed receivers and alleged that Mawhinney had transferred $18 million worth of assets to the British Virgin Islands.

Mawhinney pointed out the trustee and receivers had "identified a change in assets on the group's balance sheet but had failed to account for a corresponding change in liabilities, which meant the net position had not changed and the assets in question were actually paid for."

"However, the trustee and liquidators did not accept they were in error and continued to press for the division of Mayfair 101 to be wound up," it said.

Two days later, ASIC joined the case as a 'friend of the court' and supported the trustee and liquidator's attempt to have the group liquidated.

"Today's settlement announcement suggests the corporate regulator took the wrong position, supported false information when on notice of it, and aided the winding up of the IPO Wealth Holdings group to the detriment of 181 innocent Australian investors," Mayfair 101 said.

He added that it proves ASIC's ongoing investigation into him and Mayfair 101 should be discontinued. He also reiterated earlier calls for a parliamentary inquiry into ASIC.

"The settlement makes clear that ASIC, the liquidators and Vasco misrepresented the affairs of the companies and mischaracterised my conduct and my character. They overrode the formal written directions of IPO Wealth's unitholders - who voted on putting Mayfair back in control of the assets - in favour of their own agenda," Mawhinney said.

"The liquidators have racked up more than $5 million dollars in fees, they subjected me to seven days of public examinations, and now they relinquish the vast majority of the assets they once asserted ownership of. This is a grave injustice for IPO Wealth's unitholders considering the liquidators and trustee get paid ahead of unitholders.

"This situation impacted our business, our portfolio companies, their shareholders and staff, and even the residents of Mission Beach who agreed to sell us their homes. Mayfair 101 and all our lenders deserve compensation for what has occurred."

