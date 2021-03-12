Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC

The corporate regulator has slightly softened its accusations against Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney - saying he wasn't consciously dishonest, just irresponsible.

During a hearing in ASIC's case against M101 Nominees held on March 9, a lawyer for ASIC said: "We do not allege conscious dishonesty by Mr Mawhinney."

The lawyer added: "His conduct is indicative of serious irresponsibility and disregard for his legal obligations and ASIC puts it no higher than that and accepts that it does not allege conscious dishonesty."

During the hearing, ASIC repeated its accusation that elements of Mayfair 101's business model were not dissimilar to a Ponzi scheme.

The regulator alleged that funds raised from investors in Australian Property Bonds, the last product Mayfair launched, were used to pay investors in other Mayfair products.

ASIC also pointed to evidence, which has been uncontested, that investors had put their superannuation balances - and in some cases their entire life savings - in Mayfair products.

"These investors were targeted," the lawyer from ASIC claimed in court.

"They were technically wholesale, but they were not sophisticated investors, and it must have been known through the communications with investors that some, if not most of them, were investing their superannuation funds."

Mawhinney's lawyer argued that the label "technically wholesale" is meaningless.

ASIC is seeking to ensure that Mawhinney can not raise any funds for any investment products for the foreseeable future.

The lawyer for ASIC said Mawhinney had not been cooperative with the regulator.

"He was not being cooperative. He has denied the allegations made by ASIC. He has not accepted that the schemes are inherently flawed and... he has certainly put on no evidence of his acceptance of the problems that the provisional liquidators have identified," the lawyer said.

"Your Honour can take no comfort that he is not a risk continuing to engage in the same sort of schemes."

After the hearing, Mawhinney distributed a press release which claimed the court had heard that ASIC confirmed no dishonesty or fraud on his part.

"ASIC's action has ruined the lives of hundreds of Mayfair 101's investors who invested over $210 million, for many it being their life savings. Those investors qualified to invest based on existing laws and chose to invest based on their own due diligence," the press release claimed.

"Not one investor had filed a written complaint prior to ASIC's intervention in March 2020. All investor interest and redemptions were up to date at the time."

Financial Standard has heard from several such investors, all of which seem to share Mawhinney's view that ASIC is at fault, rather than Mawhinney and Mayfair 101.

In a letter to ASIC signed by 28 Mayfair noteholders, the group said that prior to ASIC's intervention not one investor had lost money.

"Your action against Mayfair 101 has stripped noteholders of their power to choose who manages their money and where it is invested, to serve ASIC's own ideologies," the letter said.

A judgement in the case is pending, with Mawhinney seeking to have the case dismissed with costs.