NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Maths an unpopular subject with high schoolers

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 26 JUL 2021   12:40PM

Only 30% of Australian year 12 students study maths at intermediate or high levels, according to the Actuaries Institute.

It found a quarter of them are not studying any maths at all.

About 7% of female students and 12% of male students study advanced maths.

Actuaries Institute said the trend is concerning and Australia lags OECD countries in the area.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

It attributed the trend to three main factors: standardised testing means students might forgo maths for more ATAR-friendly subjects, they may see maths are complex or abstract, and many schools don't have enough STEM-qualified teachers.

It said 45% of school principals that responded to its survey said maths and science classes were being taught by teachers not fully qualified.

"The consequences of declining higher maths participation in school will be far reaching," the paper said.

"Participation in higher maths study is lower for girls than boys and performance in mathematics is lower in low socioeconomic (SES) communities than high SES communities. Hence school-level mathematics study may perpetual systematic inequalities that policymakers are addressing in other areas."

A Flinders University study found STEM-qualified managers earned 10% more, and 13% more if they were working in non-STEM professions.

The paper builds on earlier work from Flinders, Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute and Stanford's professor Keith Devlin.

Actuaries Institute said it will develop a policy position statement and press federal and state governments to review public policy.

Read more: Actuaries InstituteFlinders University
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Concern for consumers ahead of YFYS
Actuaries Institute unveils IDII recommendations
COVID support temporarily improves inequality
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
Actuaries Institute names new president
Super leaves gig economy behind
Actuary of the Year named
Rejigging retirement income: First Sentier Investors
ATO can make cost of advice cheaper: Asher

Editor's Choice

Vale Murray Wyatt

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The long serving chair of wealth management firm Morrows is being remembered for his larger-than-life personality and generous spirit following his sudden passing last week.

Spaceship hits $1bn in total assets

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The superannuation and investing startup has crossed $1 billion in total assets, after more than doubling the number in the last year.

Advice association shutters

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:50AM
A financial advice industry association, which had been vocal in boycotting the FASEA exam and fighting to retain life commissions, has shuttered.

New role for Mutual Trust investment chief

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Former Mutual Trust and AIA Australia chief investment officer Graeme Bibby has joined a wealth management firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.