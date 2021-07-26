Maths an unpopular subject with high schoolers

Only 30% of Australian year 12 students study maths at intermediate or high levels, according to the Actuaries Institute.

It found a quarter of them are not studying any maths at all.

About 7% of female students and 12% of male students study advanced maths.

Actuaries Institute said the trend is concerning and Australia lags OECD countries in the area.

It attributed the trend to three main factors: standardised testing means students might forgo maths for more ATAR-friendly subjects, they may see maths are complex or abstract, and many schools don't have enough STEM-qualified teachers.

It said 45% of school principals that responded to its survey said maths and science classes were being taught by teachers not fully qualified.

"The consequences of declining higher maths participation in school will be far reaching," the paper said.

"Participation in higher maths study is lower for girls than boys and performance in mathematics is lower in low socioeconomic (SES) communities than high SES communities. Hence school-level mathematics study may perpetual systematic inequalities that policymakers are addressing in other areas."

A Flinders University study found STEM-qualified managers earned 10% more, and 13% more if they were working in non-STEM professions.

The paper builds on earlier work from Flinders, Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute and Stanford's professor Keith Devlin.

Actuaries Institute said it will develop a policy position statement and press federal and state governments to review public policy.