Regulatory

Material business risk disclosure needs improvement: ASIC

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 13 FEB 2023   12:33PM

ASX-listed companies continue to fall short of disclosing material business risks in their annual reports, according to the corporate regulator.

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes warned company directors to pull up their socks when it comes to improving the quality of material risks disclosed, which ultimately affect shareholders and prospective investors.

The quality of the disclosure also affects the achievement of a listed entity's strategies and prospects, Hughes said.

The warning follows ASIC's surveillance of 2022 financial reports in which it found five listed companies failed to disclose material business risks that the corporate regulator was pointed out. The companies failed to sufficiently disclose such concerns in the operating and financial review section of (OFR) of the directors' report.

The directors' report must disclose information that shareholders would reasonably require to make an informed assessment of the entity's operations, financial position and business strategies, and prospects for future financial years, Hughes said.

According to Regulatory Guide 247, the OFR allows shareholders to find relevant information on the company in a single location, rather than having to piece together information from various past announcements that they may have not read.

The guide provides an example of what ASIC deems to be adequate disclosure: "Technological obsolescence-given the rapidly changing environment in which the company operates, this could have a very significant impact on our financial results. We address this risk through investment in research and development (further details are included in paragraph W of the OFR) and by constantly monitoring the market. With competitors constantly seeking to enter our market with improved designs, we see this risk increasing in the future."

"ASIC continues to closely review a selection of annual reports on a risk-based approach to ensure that entities are correctly disclosing their material business risks as part of the directors' report," Hughes said.

The Australian Agricultural Company, Australian Strategic Materials, and hipages were some of the companies that failed to meet OFR guidelines in their 2022 reports.

