Marketing, communications roles gain momentum

Communications roles have exploded in the financial services industry this year, while the number of product management roles on offer is beginning to rise.

That's according to Kaizen Recruitment's Marketing Salary Guide FY2025-26, which also found those working in Sydney are earning quite the premium.

Kaizen said demand for communications, PR and media professionals who can translate technical strategies and work closely with sales and marketing, particularly in the funds management, private credit, and super sectors, has skyrocketed.

In particular demand are content managers, investment communications managers, HR communications managers, and regulatory communications specialists.

A chief communications officer can attract a salary of more than $300,000, including super and excluding bonus, while a communications manager can typically earn between $130,000 and $180,000.

For product roles, Kaizen said the greatest opportunities for candidates are in retirement product innovation, life insurance digital transformation, and enhanced member engagement strategies.

It said opportunities remain heavily concentrated in Sydney, and they're largely fixed-term or daily contract roles.

A chief product officer with 25 years or more experience can command more than $300,000, including superannuation and excluding bonus. A head of product with between 15 and 20 years' experience could be paid between $200,000 and $250,000.

Generally speaking, those in Sydney typically command 15% more for equivalent roles than those in Melbourne. This also extends to bonuses, where they're receiving 10-15% more.

Some 76% of respondents to Kaizen's survey said salary remains their top motivating factor when considering new opportunities. Just 50% of the market feel as though they are "very well compensated" currently.

Flexibility is also paramount, with 76% also saying they wouldn't consider roles that require them to be in the office more than three days a week.