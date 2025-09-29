Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Marketing, communications roles gain momentum

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 29 SEP 2025   12:45PM

Communications roles have exploded in the financial services industry this year, while the number of product management roles on offer is beginning to rise.

That's according to Kaizen Recruitment's Marketing Salary Guide FY2025-26, which also found those working in Sydney are earning quite the premium.

Kaizen said demand for communications, PR and media professionals who can translate technical strategies and work closely with sales and marketing, particularly in the funds management, private credit, and super sectors, has skyrocketed.

In particular demand are content managers, investment communications managers, HR communications managers, and regulatory communications specialists.

A chief communications officer can attract a salary of more than $300,000, including super and excluding bonus, while a communications manager can typically earn between $130,000 and $180,000.

For product roles, Kaizen said the greatest opportunities for candidates are in retirement product innovation, life insurance digital transformation, and enhanced member engagement strategies.

It said opportunities remain heavily concentrated in Sydney, and they're largely fixed-term or daily contract roles.

A chief product officer with 25 years or more experience can command more than $300,000, including superannuation and excluding bonus. A head of product with between 15 and 20 years' experience could be paid between $200,000 and $250,000.

Generally speaking, those in Sydney typically command 15% more for equivalent roles than those in Melbourne. This also extends to bonuses, where they're receiving 10-15% more.

Some 76% of respondents to Kaizen's survey said salary remains their top motivating factor when considering new opportunities. Just 50% of the market feel as though they are "very well compensated" currently.

Flexibility is also paramount, with 76% also saying they wouldn't consider roles that require them to be in the office more than three days a week.

Read more: Kaizen Recruitment
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lack of talent challenging DDO compliance
Evolution of investment operations spurs new recruitment trends
Risk, compliance staff in hot demand
Adviser exits fuel salary increases
Evolving nature of investment operations boosts salaries
Increased demand drives ESG expert salaries
Risk, compliance salaries soar: Data
Financial services feels talent crunch
Recruitment lifts as economy reopens
Performance analyst jobs hold steady in COVID-19

Editor's Choice

3500 advisers at risk as deadline looms

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
ASIC is urgently calling on financial advisers to review the accuracy of their Financial Adviser Register profile if they intend to continue providing advice into 2026 and beyond.

Aware Super, Goodman Group launch US logistics platform

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:57AM
Aware Super is establishing a US logistics platform through a $2 billion partnership with Goodman Group.

Hostplus slams Lendlease over $2bn fund

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
The super fund had been attempting to move control of the fund from Lendlease to Mirvac.

Centuria Bass names new chief executive

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:46PM
Centuria Bass has appointed David Giffin as chief executive, with Yehuda Gottlieb taking the deputy chief executive role.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media