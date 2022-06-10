Market manipulator pleads guilty

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Market manipulator pleads guiltyBY STAFF WRITER | FRIDAY, 10 JUN 2022 11:47AM
Read more: Quantum, Benjamin Heath Cooper, Avrohom Kimelman, ASIC, Nova Minerals Limited
Benjamin Heath Cooper has pleaded guilty to conspiring to manipulate the share price of a resources company in 2015.
ASIC alleged that in November 2015 Cooper conspired with former Quantum director Avrohom Kimelman and another to manipulate Quantum shares. Quantum is now known as Nova Minerals Limited.
He pleaded guilty on June 8 to one charge.
At the time of Cooper's offence, the charge of conspiring to commit market manipulation carried a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.
In March 2019, the maximum penalty for the offence was increased to 15 years imprisonment.
Kimelman became chief executive of the company a month after the offence was committed.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger
Superhero and Swyftx will merge to establish a $1.5 billion financial services giant with over 800,000 customers.
Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead
Credit Suisse has appointed a head of asset management for Asia Pacific as it eyes expansion in the region.
Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 85 basis points.
ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul
The corporate regulator obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of Sasha Hopkins and two of his companies, alleging he was misleading clients and running a financial service business without a licence.
Further Reading
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
Expert Feed
How does your super fund invest your money?
Recently I asked myself whether a bias to an investment style - growth or value - could tell me how well my superannuation might be doing. While market ...
Helping Australians overcome the pervasive fear impacting their quality of life
We've seen FORO - the Fear of Running Out - raise its head in the past couple of years, especially during COVID-19. FORO is a very real issue in retirement ...
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Lifespan Financial Planning chief executive Eugene Ardino pens an open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison on behalf of the financial advice ...
Are you ready for what's coming?
Right now, we are on the cusp of a once in a generation adjustment as the world moves from low inflation and low interest rates to high inflation and ...
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Danielle Welsh-Rose
HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.