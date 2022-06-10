Newspaper icon
Market manipulator pleads guilty

BY STAFF WRITER  |  FRIDAY, 10 JUN 2022   11:47AM

Benjamin Heath Cooper has pleaded guilty to conspiring to manipulate the share price of a resources company in 2015.

ASIC alleged that in November 2015 Cooper conspired with former Quantum director Avrohom Kimelman and another to manipulate Quantum shares. Quantum is now known as Nova Minerals Limited.

He pleaded guilty on June 8 to one charge.

At the time of Cooper's offence, the charge of conspiring to commit market manipulation carried a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

In March 2019, the maximum penalty for the offence was increased to 15 years imprisonment.

Kimelman became chief executive of the company a month after the offence was committed.

