Maritime Super slapped with infringement

Maritime Super, which is soon to merge with Hostplus, has been hit with an infringement notice by ASIC over alleged misleading statements to members about its partnership with Hostplus.

In a significant event notification and a newsletter sent to members between March and June 2021, Maritime Super stated that its investment partnership with Hostplus would result in reduced overall investment management fees for its members.

ASIC flagged concern about the validity of this claim. The regulator said Maritime's investment partnership actually resulted in increased investment costs for 77% of Maritime members and higher investment fees for six of Maritime's 11 investment options.

To comply with two infringement notices on the issue, Maritime paid a total of $26, 640.

"The superannuation industry is going through a period of consolidation and change. As such, it is crucial that consumers and fund members are provided accurate information so that they can make informed decisions about their super. In this case, we were concerned that Maritime members may have been misled by the communications about fees," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"ASIC has a number of regulatory tools to address alleged misconduct where we are concerned that consumer harm may occur, including the issuing of infringement notices.

"We remain focused on protecting consumers' interests and will take enforcement action where necessary to ensure that superannuation trustees comply with their obligations to provide accurate information to members."

In August 2021, at ASIC's request, Maritime issued a corrective disclosure to members, confirming that some Maritime members may face higher investment fees and costs because of the investment partnership.

Paying the infringement notices is not an admission of breaching the law.

"Maritime Super is focused on net returns to members. Since we moved our investments to the Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust our members have enjoyed strong returns, and investment management fee rates paid to managers held in common reduced overall, as a result of the increase in scale for our members," a spokesperson for the fund said.