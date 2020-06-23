NEWS
Executive Appointments
Marianne Perkovic to depart CBA
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 23 JUN 2020   12:14PM

The Commonwealth Bank has confirmed Marianne Perkovic will depart Australia's biggest bank, pointing to the recent transition of its private banking division as grounds for the exit.

CBA's private banking business recently shifted to sit within the bank's retail services division. Previously, it had sat within CBA's business banking unit.

According to a CBA spokesperson, the move was designed to create a better service for the bank's private clients, whose needs and demands focus predominantly on home buying and deposits, as well as investments and financial advice.

The spokesperson confirmed that the private banking boss would be departing its ranks, but will continue to serve in the role over the coming months as CBA looks for a replacement.

"We can confirm that Marianne Perkovic will be leaving her position as executive general manager of Commonwealth Private, and will finish up with CBA in October," he said.

"She has been instrumental in driving multiple improvements within the business to make it simpler and better for our private clients, and will leave it in a strong position when she leaves CBA later this year."

The spokesperson said Perkovic had helped lead the transition of the private banking business over the past two months, and confirmed that all of the bank's private leadership team would remain in their roles to ensure continuity for the division's clients.

Perkovic spent more than a decade with the bank, and faced heated scrutiny when representing its wealth management arm during the Royal Commission.

During her testimony, she admitted the bank's financial advice subsidiary, Count Financial (now a subsidiary of Countplus), had charged ongoing service fees to deceased clients.

Perkovic has spent nearly four years as an executive general manager of CBA's private banking business, however, previously served as an executive general manager of the bank's wealth management advice division.

Prior to this role, she worked at Colonial First State as a general manager of distribution, before stepping into a role as the general manager of advice.

Before her tenure at the bank, Perkovic served as the managing director of Count Financial (which was sold by founder Barry Lambert to CBA in 2011 for a reported $373 million).

During her 11 years working at the advisory firm, Perkovic moved up the ranks as an executive manager of Count Financial's adviser services team, before being promoted to general manager and subsequently chief operating officer. In 2006, after eight years with the firm, she was promoted to managing director and chief executive.

Managed funds redemptions top US$62bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
At least US$62 billion of mutual funds across the globe have suspended redemptions so far this year, already higher than at least the previous eight years, owing to COVID-19, according to Fitch Ratings.
AMP Life sale nears completion, new execs appointed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
AMP Life has appointed a new chief investment officer and a deputy, as its sale to Resolution Life crosses New Zealand central bank's concerns raised last July.
Melbourne boutique appoints head of distribution
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
Mark Landau and Raphael Lamm's boutique has hired a new head of distribution.
