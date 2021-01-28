Maple-Brown Abbott finetunes Aussie equities lineup

The Sydney boutique is winding up its geared Australian equities fund after underperformance and dwindling assets, while trimming the fees on two others.

Maple-Brown Abbott's Australian Geared Equity Fund has been around since 2002 and uses leverage to invest in two other funds from the firm: the Sharemarket Fund and Small Companies Trust.

Over that period, it returned 6% p.a. while the S&P/ASX 200 Total Returns did 9% p.a.

The geared funds' performance picked up in the last three months of 2020, as it returned 34.6% to benchmark's 13.7%. But beyond that, the fund falls behind the benchmark for most periods, including -21.5% in the year ending December to the benchmark's 1.4%. The firm reduced the geared funds' fees at December 1 last year.

However, by December end the fund's total assets sat at only $13 million.

"...[As] a result of the small size of the Australian Geared Equity Fund ($13 million as at 31 December 2021), Maple-Brown Abbott considers it is no longer viable to continue to maintain an efficient loan facility for gearing," the firm said in a statement to Financial Standard.

"It has therefore decided it is in the best interests of investors to change the investment strategy of the fund so that it invests directly in the [non-geared] Australian Share Fund and then take steps to wind-up the Geared Equity Fund, including transferring units in the Australian Share Fund to investors in the Geared Equity Fund."

The geared fund was managed by head of Australian equities Dougal Maple-Brown.

The Australian Share Fund, to which the firm wants to transfer the assets, has also underperformed its benchmark since its inception in the 1980s and for most recent annual periods, except in the last three months of 2020.

Additionally, Maple-Brown Abbott will reduce the fees on two funds: the Australian Share Fund will go to charging 1.25% p.a. for ordinary and NEF share classes, while the Sharemarket Fund's ordinary class now charge 1.5% p.a.

"As part of Maple-Brown Abbott's ongoing review of its strategies to ensure it continues to offer funds that deliver the best possible outcome for investors and remain competitive in the current market, it has recently informed clients that it has reduced the fees on a number of its managed funds and updated the investment allocation of some funds," the firm said of the fee changes.

Maple-Brown Abbott currently has $10.1 billion in assets under management, across Australian equities, Asian equities, and global listed infrastructure.