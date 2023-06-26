Managed fund research lead at Koda resigns

Managed fund research lead at Koda resignsBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 26 JUN 2023 12:34PM
The head of managed fund research at Koda Capital announced his intentions to leave the Sydney-based firm he joined more than eight years ago.
Jason Coggins, also a partner at Koda Capital, has resigned and plans to take a break, a spokesperson confirmed.
Coggins joined Koda in 2014 shortly after it was established by founders Paul Heath, Quentin Reeve, Steve Tucker, and Andrew Rutherford.
Prior to joining Koda, Coggins worked in boutique companies and Commonwealth Bank.
He was the wealth research manager at ANZ for more than three years before moving to Koda.
In a 2018 Financial Standard profile, Coggins said his decision to join Koda stemmed from a conversation with Heath, who shared his vision for the firm.
They also talked about the changes needed so clients could trust an industry that faced too many conflicts.
"We are big believers that there are diseconomies of scale in the advice industry. The larger you get, the more commoditised and scaled your offering is, and the worse the client outcomes," he said at the time.
The firm has four key offerings: tax advice and structuring, investment strategies, philanthropy, and family succession planning. It has about 114 staff members nationwide and 46 partners.
Coggins will stay on with the firm for a few more months to finish up projects and ensure a smooth handover, the spokesperson said.
