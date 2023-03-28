Newspaper icon
Managed accounts achieve record inflows: IMAP

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAR 2023   12:20PM

In the six months to 31 December 2022, funds under management (FUM) in managed accounts increased to reach a new high of $144.5 billion, according to the latest data by the Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP) and Milliman.

This is up 9.8% when compared to December 2021's figure of $131.65 billion, according to IMAP's six-monthly managed accounts FUM Census.

The census also recorded over $10 billion of inflows for managed accounts, which IMAP chair Toby Potter said demonstrates the robustness of the market.

"Inflows of over $10 billionn in the past six months demonstrate that managed accounts are a core service for financial advisers to assist their clients target their goals and the market volatility of the past six months has demonstrated this," he said.

"A key advantage is that investment committees, asset consultants and investment portfolio providers are able to quickly effect strategies and tactics to minimise adverse effects from market fluctuations, and then provide tailored information for advisers to communicate proactively with clients."

According to the census, separately managed accounts remain the most popular choice for consumers, seeing an 18% increase in six months.

Meanwhile, managed discretionary accounts saw a slight decrease in FUM, dropping from $50.64 billion to $50.04 billion in the six months to December 31.

Potter said a slowing in annual growth from previous levels of 20-30% is attributed by advisers with whom IMAP speaks to the pressures that advice has been under over the past 12 months.

"Anecdotal evidence suggests that a significant share of new client business is being invested through managed account strategies," he said.

Milliman practice leader, Australia Victor Huang said the investment experience in 2022 has been a story in two parts.

The positive sentiment in the investment markets in the second half of 2022 delivered a strengthened market with a 9.8% increase in the value of the ASX / S&P 200 Accumulation Index, he noted.

"These stronger markets have essentially regained the -9.9% fall in the prior six month period and demonstrate the value of adhering to your investment strategy," he said.

