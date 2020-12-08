Man GLG launches Asia strategy

Man Group's discretionary investment management engine, Man GLG, has launched an Asia (ex-Japan) equities strategy headed by its newest portfolio manager.

Andrew Swan joined the group as head of Asia (ex-Japan) equities in August and will lead the high conviction, long-only strategy. The strategy will have an active share of at least 70% with positions across all market caps.

The strategy will consider the current macro environment along with potential future developments to understand how countries, industries and investment styles will perform.

Swan believes equity markets in the Asia region have significant opportunities for stock picking and alpha. The strategy will be adapted to ensure the most favourable factors are overweight relative to the benchmark.

"Many of the largest emerging market economies in Asia have undergone significant structural improvements over the last two decades and these, coupled with high levels of GDP growth, have provided fertile ground for companies to prosper," he said.

"Despite this, they remain relatively under-researched and less efficient than developed markets, so we believe they offer ample opportunities for investors over the economic cycle."

Swan joined from BlackRock where he was most recently head of Asia and global emerging market fundamental equities.

He is supported in the team by newly appointed analysts Anand Agarwal, Sally Chan, Andrew Hill and Alethea Leung.

As at 30 September 2020, Man GLG had USD$27.3 billion in funds under management.